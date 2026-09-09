Five Key Questions for Tennessee’s Defense Against Georgia Tech

Saying that Tennessee’s defense delivered a far superior performance against Furman would be an understatement; however, Saturday night’s matchup against Georgia Tech represents a much better barometer when it comes to assessing its overall ability. As Jim Knowles’ unit prepares for its first major test, these five questions could determine whether the Volunteers leave Atlanta with another convincing victory or go home shaking their heads in disbelief.

Can Xavier Gilliam Keep Up The Same Momentum Heading To Week 2?

Tennessee’s Xavier Gilliam (54) during the Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Xavier Gilliam has clearly established himself as a key difference-maker as he posted three sacks and five tackles for a loss against Furman.

Georgia Tech’s offensive line should provide considerably more resistance, which makes this test all the more important and determines whether Gilliam can consistently penetrate the backfield or if the Furman game was just a flash in the pan from a performance perspective. Even if he does not replicate those exact numbers (3 sacks in any game versus any opponent is remarkable in and if itself), Gilliam must show consistent pressure while continuing to create opportunities for Tennessee’s edge rushers and linebackers.

How Seamless Will Arion Carter’s Return Be?

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) works out prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arion Carter’s return gives Tennessee another experienced and athletic playmaker at the heart of its defense. After missing the opener, due to a suspension that’s now transitioned into the basis of a Cancer Fundraiser, Carter must quickly regain lost ground and establish a rhythm while playing alongside teammates Amare Campbell and Jeremiah Telander.

His leadership, communication and ability to assess offensive plays while on the fly will become especially important in a hostile road environment. If Carter looks comfortable immediately, Tennessee could possess one of the SEC’s deepest and most versatile linebacker rotations, but if he doesn’t it’ll be a steep uphill battle.

Will the Pass Rush Consistently Disrupt Georgia Tech's Quarterback?

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee cannot depend exclusively on Gilliam to disrupt stronger opponents such as Georgia Tech, so he’s more than likely going to need some additional help.

The Volunteers need their edge defenders and other defensive linemen to step up and collapse the pocket on Georgia Tech's QB Alberto Mendoza (Yes, the brother of the 2026 NFL 1st Overall Pick, Fernando Mendoza). Its ability to generate consistent pressure is going to be a key factor and would allow Tennessee to keep additional players in coverage, therefore limiting mid-range and explosive passing opportunities by Georgia Tech’s offense.

How Will the Secondary Handle Its First Road Environment?

Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (19) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anytime a team goes on the road, there are always questions about its ability to adapt in an opposing environment. Communication throughout Tennessee’s secondary will be key and it will be tested early and often by the crowd noise and pressure of a Saturday night game at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia Tech’s crowd is certainly a fierce one, and that in an of itself is an obstacle Tennessee’s defense will need to overcome. Knowles has discussed that versatility of his defense and suggested that he’d be such players as Qua Moss in multiple roles, but its imperative that all players must remain focused on their primary assignments before the snap. Its ability to avoid busts in coverage and limit any and all explosive completions will be a key indication of its level of preparedness against Georgia Tech.

Can Tennessee Maintain Gap Integrity Against Georgia Tech’s Adjustments?

Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) and Tennessee defensive lineman Nathan Robinson (94) celebrate on the field during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech will more than likely attempt to establish the running game versus the passing game and test Tennessee’s discipline against the run following the difficulties it experienced it an opening-week loss to Colorado.

The Volunteers’ front seven must remain hyper-focused on its assignments instead of getting caught in situations where over-pursuing or chasing plays disrupts such focus. Strong gap integrity would force Georgia Tech into longer third-down situations (greater than 4 yards) and allow Knowles’ defense to play much more aggressively.

Forward-Looking Summary

When it comes to this weekend’s matchup against Georgia Tech, Tennessee does not need another Furman-like punishing performance (although that would be impressive), but rather they need to demonstrate an all-around level of consistency as a defensive unit through all four quarters. A disciplined showing against an opponent such as Georgia Tech, would prove that Knowles’ system is already producing and doing so in a meaningful manner.

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