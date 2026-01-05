Evaluating Kansas State DB Qua Moss After Joining Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Vols landed their first transfer portal addition on Sunday, as they landed a much-needed safety who has the chance to be dominant at multiple different spots in this defense. That player is Qua Moss, who is joining the Vols following a visit that went really well.

He is joining the Vols from the Kansas State Wildcats after what was his best season from a film standpoint. Moss has the chance to be dangerous, many believe, but what exactly will the Vols be getting out of their new addition?

Let's take a deep dive with a full evaluation and a grade at the end.

Evaluation

Kansas State Wildcats safety Qua Moss (6) celebrates an interception during the second half of the game against UCF Knights at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Forcing Uncomfortableness: Moss will do a phenomenal job when it comes to forcing wide receivers in uncomfortable positions. While there are a select few instances where this is more noticable you can tell that he is someone who wants to create the best position for himself to be in. He had multiple plays on his highlight tape that showed his strength and his ability to force wideouts to the outside when the goal was to never be that wide. He can also slow down the progression of routes from his quick twitch in his hips and his break-on-the-ball speed.

Awareness: One thing that he does very well is forcing players to play against him with odds far out of their favor. There are many instances in which he has been able to create a path for either him to come down with the ball or for the receiver to be out of bounds. He uses the sidelines and the back of the end zone as an extra defender, which is what you want. He does this very well in the man coverage aspect of things, which won't go unnoticed.

Ability to Change Positions: In the Tennessee defensive system, I would love to see him play a lot of slot and often be a walk-up safety. He is at his best tracking backwards, as he has center-fielding track skills, but he is someone who can use his strength in press coverage. I love the opportunity he could create for forced scenarios by the QBs he will play, and if he can draw people down deep, they will be in deep waters. He can play back deep as well, but I do believe he would be best playing what many Vol fans know the position as, "star".

Downhill Speed: His quickness allows him to be a step or two ahead of the progression. He is violent when it comes to playing behind the line, as he often looks to be shot out of a cannon. There were multiple instances in which he would hit someone the moment they caught the ball in the backfield. He brings big-time TFL opportunities and will be someone who can cause havoc. He reminds me of a Wesley Walker in that aspect, which is one thing that he done VERY WELL.

Minimum Mistakes at the Line: He is someone who will see a lot of reps at the line, and he is one of the smarter players when doing so. There won't be many instances where a cut will leave him lost like years past have been featured for the Tennessee defense. He is a guy who is going to follow the hips and is very smart when doing so. Minimum mistakes at the line allow me to believe he has the chance to be one of the better defensive backs for the Vols.

Things That Could Get Better With Reps

Sep 6, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Army Black Knights quarterback Cale Hellums (3) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats safety Qua Moss (6) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Gets Handsy at Times: In the SEC, there are many times that he could be called for PI with some of the plays that he makes. Sometimes he gets a bit handsy a little early. While some officials will let this slide, others won't. As for me personally, I like a corner and/or safety with violent hands, but he will get caught up with this at times.

Angles Following a Catch: Sometimes the run after catch will stun him, but his speed and quickness make up for any over/under commitment that he makes when trying to make a tackle. This will be a simple improvement that will be made during the spring through reps.

Honest Grade

Oklahoma State's Gavin Freeman (17) runs after a recepiton as Kansas State's Qua Moss (6) defends during college football game between Oklahoma State University and the Kansas State Wildcats at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 15, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I grade the talented prospect as a definite starter with Sunday upside. With more reps under one of the better defensive staffs in the country, he has the chance to improve all around and find himself playing in the league. I don't see much of a situation where he doesn't play, as he seems to be a huge landing. One that I would consider to be a "home run" for the Vols' defensive staff. You have to imagine that a huge smile appeared on Knowles' face following the announcement.

