Florida Gators Defeat Ole Miss Rebels, Helps Vols' Playoff Chances
Tennessee receives help from long time SEC rivals as the Gators defeats the Rebels on Saturday.
Tennessee had multiple playoff paths to work out including the Florida Gators helping their rivals out.
Florida took on the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday and pulled off the upset win inside the Swamp in Gainesville, Florida.
Florida’s rushing attack helped the Gators top the Rebels as Montrell Johnson ran for over 100 yards on the day. Elijah Badger also had a great day for the Gators having nearly 90 yards on the day.
Tennessee was in need of Alabama, Indiana, Ole Miss, Miami, or Penn State to lose on the day, and after an Indiana loss things already started to look promising. Quickly after they watched the Gators take the win which only helps the Vols make their case for the 12-team bracket.
Tennessee will likely lock themself in the playoffs as long as they can defeat Vanderbilt and not hang around with their in-state rivals. They aren’t eligible to compete in the SEC championship following their loss to Georgia but the Vols are still hopeful to hear their name called on selection Sunday.
