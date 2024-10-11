Volunteer Country

Florida vs Tennessee Score Predictions

Predictions for the Tennessee vs Florida game from the staff at Tennessee Volunteers on SI.

Oct 5, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 19-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to get back into the win column this weekend as they take on the Florida Gators at home. The Gators have had a very up-and-down season this year but they are coming off of a win against UCF. This rivalry between Tennessee and Florida has also been very one-sided for quite some time now, and not in favor of the Volunteers. However, early predictions state the Volunteers are going to dominate on Saturday. As for the Tennessee Volunteers on SI staff, here is how we see the game playing out this weekend.

Caleb Sisk - Tennessee 27, Florida 13

Tennessee is finally making their anticipated return to Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is coming off their first loss of the season as they were defeated by the Arkansas Razorbacks. That game was a reality check for the Vols. They will be having to derail a red-hot Florida Gators team that is coming off a huge win over the UCF Knights at home. Florida will be returning their star wide reciever Eugene “Tre” Wilson. The Vols will also have to plan to play against both Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway in this game as Florida has played both QBs this season. All signs point to a Tennessee however it’s no secret that the Gators have had the Vols number in the past 20 years. The Vols are looking to add another home win over the Gators which would turn the home winning streak over to two. Tennessee should get this one done and move on to their toughest game of the season.

Tanner Johnson - Tennessee 31, Florida 17

After an embarrassing and disappointing loss to Arkansas a week ago, the Vols are finally back home in Neyland Stadium to take on Florida. The Gators are 3-2 and have been blown out twice on their own home field by Miami and Texas A&M. This will be the Gators’ second road game of the season after their win at Mississippi State, but this will be much different than that game. The Vols’ defensive line will attack Graham Mertz and D.J. Lagway relentlessly. They will have to be smart with their decision making and avoid catastrophic mistakes. The Vols offense will surely have a bounce-back performance after only scoring 14 points in Fayetteville. This game does not look close on paper, but the Gators seem to have the Vols’ number almost every year. The Vols should be good enough on Saturday to hold off a valiant effort from the Gators.

Jonathan Williams - Tennessee 30, Florida 17

This game boils down to one thing for me. Florida's inability to stop the run on defense and Tennessee's major success running the ball on offense. I am expecting a big day from Dylan Sampson on Saturday and for him to be the main reason why the Volunteers get back into the win column. Plus, it would allow Tennessee some more time to get their wide receivers healthy this week before they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide next week, and they will need everyone they can have for that matchup.

