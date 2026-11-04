Why Tennessee Football Fans Shouldn't Worry About the College Football Playoff Ranking

The Tennessee Volunteers and the rest of the top 25 received their first ranking from the College Football Playoff Committee on Tuesday, and fans have been very vocal about how they feel about the Volunteers' ranking.

In fact, the Vols are ranked as the No. 13 team, but what many find annoying is that the Alabama Crimson Tide is ranked as the No. 5 team in the country. The same Alabama team that the Vols defeated earlier this season.

While there are some serious reasons to be upset, I am here to tell you why you shouldn't be upset if you are a Tennessee football fan.

Tennessee Is Still in a Good Spot

Tennessee celebrates after running back DeSean Bishop (18) scores a touchdown during a college football game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first key takeaway is that the Tennessee Volunteers are still in a good spot. This is just the first of many releases that will happen every single week. They will begin this final four-game stretch with a ranking of No. 13 in the country. What this means is that they are two spots out of the college football playoffs, as one of the spots (usually the No. 12 spot) is used for teams that aren't Power 4-based.

This means that Boise State could very well be the No. 12 seed, but if it isn't them, then it will be someone else. The Vols are No. 13 and one spot behind the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are technically No. 12.

This is still favorable for the Vols, and while they may not be in the picture right now, they very well could find themselves in the ranking later on.

Win and You're In

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) smokes a cigar after a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The task is simple. Win and you're in.

The Vols play the No. 6 team in the country on Saturday, and if they win that game, it appears they could very well make the jump into the top 11, which is technically what the Vols need to do. However, if that doesn't do it, they are expected to get some help along the way in what seems to be the most hectic season that college football has had yet.

It is also worth noting that the Vols play against the LSU Tigers, who are ranked just one spot behind them. This would be another great win for the resume of Tennessee football.

The Toughest Games Remaining are In Neyland Stadium

Tennessee wide receiver Radarious Jackson (3) runs with the ball during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers play four more games before the end of the season. The teams that they are set to play against are the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats, Texas A&M Aggies, No. 14 LSU Tigers, and the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The two games that the Vols will play at home are against the Kentucky Wildcats and the LSU Tigers, which gives them a sense of hope that they can go this final stretch with four straight victories. If they do that, not only would they have a great shot at the SEC championship, but they would have a great shot at the college football playoffs as well.

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