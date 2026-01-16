Former Tennessee Football EDGE Commits to Rival SEC Program

Caleb Herring is someone the Tennessee Volunteers have lost to the transfer portal, and one could argue that this was their biggest loss. He was targeted by many schools, including Georgia, Miami, USC, Mississippi State, Clemson, and others, but he has made his commitment decision.

Herring announced his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks, and is one of their top commits in the portal thus far. Herring is a guy who will start for the Gamecocks and is a player the fan base will celebrate over.

This is a major loss for the Vols, and now that he is in the SEC, he will be causing havoc in a different uniform.

Here is what Herring accomplished in his multiple seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers, according to utsports.com .

Caleb Herring's Bio

Tennessee defensive lineman Caleb Herring (31) flexes after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Career

"Athletic edge rusher with exceptional burst who is in his third season with the program in 2025 … Saw an increased role in the defensive line rotation as a sophomore in 2024 and is emerging as a key contributor off the edge in 2025 … Bulked up this offseason and did an outstanding job developing his body after true freshman season … Arrived on Rocky Top in Dec. 2022 as the No. 1 high school player in the state of Tennessee and participated in Orange Bowl practices and spring practice 2023 … Has made 25 tackles, 8.0 TFLs, 5.0 sacks, six QB hurries, two pass breakups and forced one fumble in his career ... Played in 35 career games and made one start."

2025

"Played an SEC-high 35 defensive snaps and finished with one tackle, one QB hurry and one pass breakup vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (11/29) ... Had one tackle and one QB hurry in road win at Florida (11/22) ... Made his first-career start (LEO) in win vs. New Mexico State (11/15), posting one sack for a loss of 11 yards ... Made two tackles vs. No. 18 Oklahoma (11/1) ... Posted one tackle, one pass breakup and one QB hurry at No. 6 Alabama (10/18) ... Had a pair of tackles and a QB hurry in win vs. Arkansas (10/11) ... Notched two sacks for a loss of 14 yards in road win at Mississippi State (9/27) ... Had a breakout performance in SEC opener vs. No. 6 Georgia (9/13), setting career highs in tackles (4), TFLs (2.5), sacks (1.5) and QB hurries (1) .. Had one TFL in blowout victory vs. ETSU (9/6) ... Played 25 defensive snaps in season-opening win vs. Syracuse (8/30)."

2024

"Saw action in 12 of the Vols’ 13 games in 2024 at LEO … Played 119 total defensive snaps and finished with eight total tackles to go along with one tackle for loss … Posted a pair of tackles and a TFL in CFP First Round contest at No. 6 Ohio State (12/21) … Played a season-high 23 snaps and had a pair of tackles in win over UTEP (11/23) ... Saw action on 12 defensive snaps at No. 12 Georgia, tying his season high for an SEC game ... Posted one tackle in win vs. Mississippi State (11/9) ... Played nine snaps and had one tackle in win vs. No. 7 Alabama (10/19) ... Saw action on 12 defensive snaps in win over Florida (10/12) ... Had one tackle and one QB hurry in 20 defensive snaps during season-opening victory vs. Chattanooga (8/31)."

2023

"Played in 11 games with no starts as a reserve edge rusher … Logged three tackles, one sack and one forced fumble during his debut campaign … Played four defensive snaps with no statistics vs. No. 17 Iowa in Citrus Bowl (1/1) … Saw action on 16 defensive snaps in regular-season finale vs. Vanderbilt (11/25) ... Recorded one tackle in loss at No. 14 Missouri (11/11) ... Played a season-high 15 defensive snaps in Homecoming win vs. UConn (11/4) ... Flashed late in win over UTSA (9/23), recording a strip sack in the fourth quarter while finishing with two tackles, all career firsts ... Saw action on special teams in his SEC debut at Florida (9/16) ... Played 13 defensive snaps in his collegiate debut during Tennessee’s season-opening win vs. Virginia (9/2) and was also a member of the kickoff coverage unit."

