Former Tennessee Football Player and Assistant Coach Jay Graham Reportedly Arrested
Former Tennessee Volunteers star running back and assistant coach Jay Graham was reportedly arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with patronizing prostitution with a minor and solicitation of a minor for aggravated statutory rape.
In the report from WKRN, the Metro Nashville Police Department stated that their 'Specialized Investigations Division detectives partnered with the Special Victims Division and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in the prostitution sting and posted ads on adult escort websites.'
Herman "Jay" Graham III, 50 years of age, allegedly communicated with an undercover police officer that was posing as a juvenile, 16-years old to be exact, and that led to an agreement of $120 for sex in a Nashville hotel. Graham reportedly met the undercover policewoman at the hotel and paid the money upfront before getting arrested.
The bond for him has been set for $45,000.
In addition to Graham, 46-year-old Aaron Barnack and 20-year-old Anthony Proctor were also arrested in the prostitution sting completed by the Metro Nashville Police Department, all of which face similar criminal charges.
He is currently in his debut season as the head football coach at nearby Centennial High School and the team holds a 2-4 record after working through a tough six game stretch to open the season.
This comes following a long and successful career as both a player and coach in the sport of football at both the college and pro levels.
Following a successful career as a tailback for the Tennessee Volunteers from 1993-96, he would enter the National Football League (NFL), where he would spend five seasons playing for three different franchises.
A couple of years after the conclusion of his playing career, he would begin his coaching career in the sport, beginning as a graduate assistant where he played, at the University of Tennessee.
That would begin his rise up the ranks, as he would proceed to coach primarily the running back position at Chattanooga, San Diego, UT-Martin, Miami (OH), South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee again, Alabama, and East Tennessee State.
Once Tre Lamb left the Bucs for a job at Tulsa, Graham would enter the high school coaching ranks by taking the head coach at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tennessee.
Now, Jay Graham has been reportedly been arrested in the middle of the high school football season and could have an uphill battle moving forward as he attempts to work through this situation.