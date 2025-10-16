Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Football Player and Assistant Coach Jay Graham Reportedly Arrested

Former Tennessee Volunteers football player and assistant coach Jay Graham has reportedly been arrested on Wednesday in Nashville in relation to a prostitution ring involving minors

Shayne Pickering

Centennial head coach Jay Graham works with his team during practice at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tenn., Monday, July 28, 2025.
Centennial head coach Jay Graham works with his team during practice at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tenn., Monday, July 28, 2025.
Former Tennessee Volunteers star running back and assistant coach Jay Graham was reportedly arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with patronizing prostitution with a minor and solicitation of a minor for aggravated statutory rape.

In the report from WKRN, the Metro Nashville Police Department stated that their 'Specialized Investigations Division detectives partnered with the Special Victims Division and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in the prostitution sting and posted ads on adult escort websites.'

Herman "Jay" Graham III, 50 years of age, allegedly communicated with an undercover police officer that was posing as a juvenile, 16-years old to be exact, and that led to an agreement of $120 for sex in a Nashville hotel. Graham reportedly met the undercover policewoman at the hotel and paid the money upfront before getting arrested.

The bond for him has been set for $45,000.

In addition to Graham, 46-year-old Aaron Barnack and 20-year-old Anthony Proctor were also arrested in the prostitution sting completed by the Metro Nashville Police Department, all of which face similar criminal charges.

Jay Graham
Centennial head coach Jay Graham, right, works with assistant coach Montario Hardesty, left, during practice at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tenn., Monday, July 28, 2025.

He is currently in his debut season as the head football coach at nearby Centennial High School and the team holds a 2-4 record after working through a tough six game stretch to open the season.

Peyton Manning, Jay Graham
Oct 28, 1995; Knoxville, TN; USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning (16) hands the ball off to running back Jay Graham (25) against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 1995 season at Neyland Stadium.

This comes following a long and successful career as both a player and coach in the sport of football at both the college and pro levels.

Following a successful career as a tailback for the Tennessee Volunteers from 1993-96, he would enter the National Football League (NFL), where he would spend five seasons playing for three different franchises.

A couple of years after the conclusion of his playing career, he would begin his coaching career in the sport, beginning as a graduate assistant where he played, at the University of Tennessee.

That would begin his rise up the ranks, as he would proceed to coach primarily the running back position at Chattanooga, San Diego, UT-Martin, Miami (OH), South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas A&M, Tennessee again, Alabama, and East Tennessee State.

Jay Graham, Derek Dooley
Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley helps tailback Devrin Young as he runs a drill under the supervision of running backs coach Jay Graham, right, during practice at Haslam Field at the University of Tennessee Friday, Aug. 3, 2012.

Once Tre Lamb left the Bucs for a job at Tulsa, Graham would enter the high school coaching ranks by taking the head coach at Centennial High School in Franklin, Tennessee.

Now, Jay Graham has been reportedly been arrested in the middle of the high school football season and could have an uphill battle moving forward as he attempts to work through this situation.

Shayne Pickering
SHAYNE PICKERING

Shayne Pickering is a multimedia journalist with experience covering a variety of collegiate programs. He has several years of experience covering teams within the college athletics scene.

