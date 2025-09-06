Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Breaks Impressive Record in Game Against ETSU

Tennessee breaks their own season record on Saturday against ETSU

Caleb Sisk

Sep 6, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second quarter against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second quarter against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers got the job done in the game against ETSU you as they walked away victorious and what was expected to be a blowout and that is exactly what it was as the Tennessee Volunteers made history and their second game of the season and their first game inside Neyland Stadium for the 2025 football season.

If you are a Tennessee fan, it is always a good day to celebrate when the Vols make history, which is exactly what happened when the Tennessee Volunteers put up a total of 72 points in the very first home game of the season, and against their in-state program that they have played consistently in the past, the ETSU Buccaneers

The Vols were firing on all cylinders, as the Vols were able to get the job done both through the air and on the ground. They finished the game with 72 points, which is the most points score in franchise history. Their previous record was 71 against Kent State, but that is no longer after a great performance by the Big Orange.

Published
