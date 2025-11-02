Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Football Player "Super Disappointed" Following Tennessee vs Oklahoma

Jerome Carvin shares his honest thoughts on the Tennessee Vols outcome against the Oklahoma Sooners

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) celebrates after Tennessee's football game against Florida in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kns Ut Florida Football Bp
Tennessee offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) celebrates after Tennessee's football game against Florida in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kns Ut Florida Football Bp / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers played against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night in the Vols' annual "Dark Mode" game, which didn't go the way that the Tennessee Volunteers wanted it to, as they walked away short of a win, and will now no longer be in the playoff race with three losses in the college season.

This felt like a heartbreaker for most, including some of the former Tennessee players who are active on social media. One of the players that was visibly upset following the contest was Jerome Carvin. Carvin is one of the better Tennessee linemen in the 202s, and has been a supporter of the Vols even with him no longer being in Knoxville.

He was quick to share his reaction on X following the game, as he talked through the frustration he has, but still acknowledged that he will forever root for his former college program even after his college years.

Jerome Carvin Shares His Thoughts

Jerome Carvi
Tennessee offensive lineman Jerome Carvin answers questions at football media day in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Kns Alice Bar / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Super disappointed about the outcome tonight. It’s extremely frustrating to see us give them the game. Turnovers, missed opportunities, and missed execution. Oklahoma is not better than us, but we’re not good enough to play like that and win. Forever rooting for em," said Carvin in his X post through his personal account following Saturday's contest.

The Vols will play again in two weeks, as they will be taking their bye week following their loss, which is a good thing, as the Vols can get back on track and have two weeks to prepare for their next opponent. Their next opponent being New Mexico State, the Vols will have the chance to push their record to 7-3, which is still an improvement from where they stand currently.

Following this game, they will play against two more SEC programs, with one being inside the home stadium of a place where they have struggled. They will be taking on the Florida Gators on the road, which is a place they haven't won in for quite some time. Following that, they will play against a tough Vanderbilt team, which may still have a chance to make the playoffs. The Vols will hope to be playing spoiler in that one.

The Vols will still have a bowl game, but after that all focus will be on next season, which has the chance to be even better, as if the majority of the pieces stay the Vols will be much older than they are now, as this team is currently 49.5% freshmen.

More Vols News

feed

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football