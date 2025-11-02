Former Tennessee Football Player "Super Disappointed" Following Tennessee vs Oklahoma
The Tennessee Volunteers played against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night in the Vols' annual "Dark Mode" game, which didn't go the way that the Tennessee Volunteers wanted it to, as they walked away short of a win, and will now no longer be in the playoff race with three losses in the college season.
This felt like a heartbreaker for most, including some of the former Tennessee players who are active on social media. One of the players that was visibly upset following the contest was Jerome Carvin. Carvin is one of the better Tennessee linemen in the 202s, and has been a supporter of the Vols even with him no longer being in Knoxville.
He was quick to share his reaction on X following the game, as he talked through the frustration he has, but still acknowledged that he will forever root for his former college program even after his college years.
Jerome Carvin Shares His Thoughts
"Super disappointed about the outcome tonight. It’s extremely frustrating to see us give them the game. Turnovers, missed opportunities, and missed execution. Oklahoma is not better than us, but we’re not good enough to play like that and win. Forever rooting for em," said Carvin in his X post through his personal account following Saturday's contest.
The Vols will play again in two weeks, as they will be taking their bye week following their loss, which is a good thing, as the Vols can get back on track and have two weeks to prepare for their next opponent. Their next opponent being New Mexico State, the Vols will have the chance to push their record to 7-3, which is still an improvement from where they stand currently.
Following this game, they will play against two more SEC programs, with one being inside the home stadium of a place where they have struggled. They will be taking on the Florida Gators on the road, which is a place they haven't won in for quite some time. Following that, they will play against a tough Vanderbilt team, which may still have a chance to make the playoffs. The Vols will hope to be playing spoiler in that one.
The Vols will still have a bowl game, but after that all focus will be on next season, which has the chance to be even better, as if the majority of the pieces stay the Vols will be much older than they are now, as this team is currently 49.5% freshmen.