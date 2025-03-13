Nico Iamaleava Makes Intriguing William Satterwhite Statement Amid Center Competition
William Satterwhite receives high praise from Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava
William Satterwhite has been one of many talented centers who have been competing for the starting job now that Cooper Mays is gone. He has caught the attention of many, including starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Iamaleava talked with the media on Wednesday and was asked about the center position. He quickly pointed to Satterwhite, labeling him as a "great piece"
“Coop was one of the best to do it man. Statt’s taking on that role and I can’t wait to see Satt play man he’s been a great piece for us even last year coming in as a freshman, taking a lot of reps in practice so I’ve always had a good rapport with Satt,” Iamaleava said.
Satterwhite and Max Anderson have been two players to watch at the position so far this Spring.
