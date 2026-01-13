Tennessee Football Misses on Key DB Transfer Target Who Joins Rival Program

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land many different players on both sides of the football, although it is safe to say that the Vols needed more additions on the defensive side of the football. They have a new staff that wants to add the best pieces that they can, and although they have landed some talented prospects, they have also missed on some others. They have missed on another one as of Tuesday morning.

The Vols missed on Gentry Williams, who has opted to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Tennessee Volunteers. Williams is one of the better players leaving the Oklahoma Sooners this offseason, and is someone who has been viewed as a top portal candidate for multiple schools. The Vols played host to him recently, but that wasn't enough to win him over from their rival program.

Here is his production from the 2024 season, and below is his production from the 2025 season, which has yet to be posted. Although it hasn't been posted, he finished the season with 10 tackles and two pass deflections in limited games and snaps. Here is the bios according to the Oklahoma website .

Genry Williams' Bio

Sep 20, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Gentry Williams (9) breaks up a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Simmons (4) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

2024

"Named to SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll ... appeared in team’s first two games vs. Temple (8/30) and Houston (9/7) before sustaining a season-ending injury."

2023

"Started all 10 games in which he played at defensive back … missed three contests due to injury … served as a game captain at Tulsa (9/16) and at Oklahoma State (11/4) … totaled 30 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup … registered a career-high seven tackles (all solo) vs. TCU (11/24) … recorded four tackles at Oklahoma State (11/4) … logged three solo stops and a PBU vs. UCF (10/21) … intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and made a solo tackle vs. Texas (10/7) … logged an interception and two tackles (1.0 TFL) vs. Iowa State (9/30) … made two solo stops (1.0 TFL) at Cincinnati (9/23) … recorded an interception and six tackles (1.0 TFL) at Tulsa (9/16) … logged three tackles (1.0 TFL) in season opener vs. Arkansas State (9/2)."

2022

"Played in 12 of 13 games ... did not play in Cheez-It Bowl vs. Florida State due to injury ... totaled seven tackles and an interception … made two tackles vs. Texas (10/8) and one tackle in five other contests … made a solo stop and notched his first career interception on a play in end zone in first collegiate game vs. UTEP (9/3)."

