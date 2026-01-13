New Transfer Portal Name Emerges Following His Visit to Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to land the best of the best out of the portal, as they have put themselves in a position in which that has to be the case if they want to be competitive moving forward. They have been looking to add some depth guys as well, as they have plenty of positions that lack depth overall.

The Vols have many needs, but the one that needs to be addressed immediately is the safety position, as they have nothing but young guys outside of upcoming junior Edrees Farroq, who did a solid job throughout the season. The Vols have already landed some players, but they could use at least one more in the safety room. One of the players they are targeting recently took a visit, which was first reported by Ryan Sylvia .

That player is Conrad Hussey, who is one of the lower-ranked guys on Tennessee's board, but is still a major need at this time. Hussey visited the Vols over the weekend following just one season with Oregon State. He only appeared in four games for the Beavers, which allows him to redshirt and have two seasons of eligibility left. The big thing that makes Hussey a top target for the Vols is his opportunity to play both nickel and safety. This is something to monitor for the Vols.

Here is what you need to know about the talented transfer, according to osubeavers.com .

Conrad Hussey's Oregon State, Florida State, and High School Bios

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) during the warm ups before the game against the North Alabama Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

2025 (JUNIOR)

• Played in three games

• Totaled five tackles with half a tackle for loss and a pass breakup

• Tallied three tackles and a breakup against Houston

• Finished with two tackles and half a TFL at App State

Career Before Oregon State

• Played in 24 games over two seasons, making 40 tackles with one interception, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries

• Started four games over two seasons

• Made 18 tackles as a sophomore in 2024. Finished with a season-high four tackles at SMU

• Totaled 22 tackles as a freshman, playing in 14 games in 2023

• Named Florida State’s Defensive Freshman of the Year

• Recorded seven tackles against Georgia

• Picked off a pass against Pittsburgh

• Forced fumbles against Virginia Tech and Pitt

High School Career

• Rated as the No. 11 safety prospect nationally by 247 Sports

• Ranked four stars

• Tabbed the No. 16 safety by On3

• All-count selection as a junior

• Tallied 29 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and five pass breakups during a senior, helping the program to a 14-0 record

• Totaled 26 tackles, four interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in 2021

• Also competed in track, clocking a 10.90 in the 100, 23.05 in the 200 and 21’2” in the iong jump

More Vols News