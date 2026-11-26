Joe Milton III began the season on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. On Thanksgiving, he will walk into their stadium as the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. For Tennessee fans, that’s the game to circle. And there’s a former Vol to watch from the first kick in Detroit to the night game in Buffalo. Below are the games with former Vols playing today on Thanksgiving.

Bears at Lions | 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Keep an eye on the right side of Chicago’s line. Former Vol Darnell Wright played all 61 snaps on offense in last week’s win over New Orleans. Now he gets an NFC North game with both teams at 8-2. Watch Wright on third and long. How well he holds up on the edge can help decide how much time Caleb Williams has to throw. Detroit has four Tennessee ties of its own. Joshua Dobbs backs up Jared Goff. Running back Jabari Small and tight end Miles Kitselman are on the practice squad. Center Cade Mays went on injured reserve Saturday after hurting his ankle.

Eagles at Cowboys | 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX

Milton picked up his first NFL win last week against Pittsburgh. He went 11-of-21 for 141 yards. His third NFL start comes on a short week, on the road and against the team he opened the season with. Dallas won the first game between these teams in October. Now Milton gets his shot at the rematch.

Vols fans know what Milton can do with a clean pocket and room to throw deep. Watch what happens when that pocket breaks down. His legs can buy him time for a throw or turn a broken play into a first down. Dallas also has a former Vol in tight end Princeton Fant, who is on injured reserve.

Chiefs at Bills | 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

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Trey Smith is in line to return at right guard for Kansas City. He missed the win over Arizona with a concussion, then took part in full practice all week. The Chiefs gave him no game-day status tag. If you want to see Smith’s impact, watch the middle of the pocket when Patrick Mahomes steps up to throw.

Former Vol Bryson Eason made a tackle for the Chiefs last week and gives Tennessee fans a name to watch on the other side of the ball. Kansas City ruled out fellow former Vol Omarr Norman-Lott with a knee injury. Buffalo wide receiver Josh Palmer is on injured reserve. Wright gets the first crack at it. Smith gets the night game. In between, Milton gets the best story of the day: a chance to go back to Dallas and beat the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

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