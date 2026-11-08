How Joe Milton III Performed In His First NFL Start of the Season

The Tennessee Volunteers were represented at the quarterback position on Sunday, as one of their former starting quarterbacks had the opportunity to start for the Philadelphia Eagles.

That quarterback being Joe Milton III, who spent three seasons with the Vols.

In college, Milton III played for the Michigan Wolverines prior to transferring to the Tennessee Volunteers. He started his Tennessee career as a starter before getting hurt, which resulted in Hendon Hooker taking over for the majority of the next two seasons. Finally, Milton III got his chance to be the starter, and he led the Vols to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl before opting out for the NFL.

He would later be added to the New England Patriots, traded to the Cowboys, and signed by the Eagles, which was the most recent move he made in his career.

Joe Milton III Gets the Start

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III (14) runs the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was key for the Eagles, as they needed someone to step up recently with star quarterback Jalen Hurts being injured. Sunday marked the first start for the former Tennessee quarterback with the Eagles, but it didn't go as planned.

The Eagles were defeated by the New York Giants, who were led by former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston. This was a game that featured some sloppy offense on both sides of the ball. As for Milton III, it probably wasn't the showcase he expected to have.

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He finished the game with 18-for-34, while having a total of 169 passing yards. He also finished the game with nine rushes and 64 rushing yards, while also fumbling the ball in the game. As for being sacked, this is where things got ugly. Milton III was sacked seven times in this game, which revealed some major issues that the Eagles' offense has.

It is unclear if Milton III will be the starter for the Eagles moving forward, with Hurts being out for the remainder of the season. If he is going to be a starter in the NFL, he will have to step his game up, but the same could be said about his surrounding cast.

The Eagles now face a bye week before they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 22. A game that could feature a second chance for Milton III.

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