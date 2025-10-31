Former Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt Lands New College Coaching Job
A former Tennessee Volunteers coach has received some good news recently as he has been approved to return to the NCAA with a coaching job. That individual being Jeremy Pruitt, who is a former Tennessee Volunteers head football coach. He was the head football coach following Butch Jones and prior to Josh Heupel. He was known for a scandal that the Tennessee Volunteers were forced to fight in court, as there were reported money runs happening and things of that nature. Tennessee was in the cross hairs of a possible long-term punishment, but the Vols received a minimum punishment compared to what they could have received when everyting was laid out on the table.
While the Tennessee Volunteers have nothing to do with this situation, it is still worth mentioning that Priuitt is back in college football, but with a much smaller role. He has accepted an analyst role with Jacksonville State, as the NCAA has cleared the way for this to happen after Jacksonville State requested for him to be put on the staff. Here is what the NCAA had to say.
NCAA Statement
"We applaud the intentional effort that JSU put into its proposed plan," the NCAA wrote. "The proposal, collaborative discussion at the hearing and outcome demonstrate the show-cause process working as intended. Additionally, the COI appreciates JSU's stated commitment to compliance and its transparent acknowledgement that potential future violations carry risk."
The former Vols coach will still have some restrictions with things like recruiting, as he is likely to have no involvement. Additionally, Pruitt will not be allowed to attend these games in person due to the NCAA guidelines, all according to CBSSports reporter Will Backus.
The former head football coach has spent some time in the high school football scene as well as being a coordinator in the past outside of the Tennessee head coaching job that he spent some time with. He wasn't a very successful head football coach, but with the mindset he has the Jacksonville State program firmly believes he can help this program out.
