Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Bears vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 8)

Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season closes out with a massive matchup, as the Chicago Bears hit the road to play the Seattle Seahawks with a ton of playoff implications on the line.

Both of these teams are currently in the wild card mix in the NFC, and while they both want to win their respective divisions, having the tiebreaker in the head-to-head meeting could go a long way for their playoff hopes.

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are coming off a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime in Week 7, and they have the No. 2 defense in the NFL in EPA/Play (No. 1 in yards per play allowed) through seven weeks.

Meanwhile, the Bears had a mini bye after a Thursday night win in Week 7, and they’re 5-2 overall with three wins in four starts by former No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. The Bears star is firmly in the mix to win the MVP award this season, and he’s looking to throw for 300 yards for the third game in a row.

Can he make it happen against this elite Seattle defense?

Oddsmakers have set the defending champs as favorites at home on Monday night, but the Bears have won and covered in every game that Williams has started and finished this season.

In the leadup to Week 8, the SI Betting team has made game picks, player prop selections and more for the Bears vs. Seahawks battle. With so much at stake in this NFC showdown, here’s a compilation of our favorite bets for this matchup on Monday night.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Bears vs. Seahawks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago Bears Moneyline (+148) vs. Seattle Seahawks – Iain MacMillan

Rome Odunze UNDER 3.5 Receptions (-170) – Peter Dewey

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Longest Reception OVER 29.5 Yards (-112) – Iain MacMillan

Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+220) – Peter Dewey

Chicago Bears Moneyline (+148) vs. Seattle Seahawks – Iain MacMillan

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for every game in Week 8 in his Road to 272 column , and he’s taking the Bears as his upset of the week:

I'm ready to believe in the Chicago Bears. Ben Johnson is clearly the real deal as head coach, and Caleb Williams has improved significantly since last season. Last season, he ranked 39th out of 45 starting quarterbacks in completion percentage over expected. This season, he ranks first at +9.0%.

The Bears' defense has also been better than people expected this season, ranking fourth in the NFL in opponent success rate.

I still have some concerns surrounding the Seattle offense. It did enough to beat the Chiefs last week, but their running game is still weak, and Sam Darnold hasn't been as efficient as he was a year ago.

I'll take the Bears as my upset pick of the week.

Rome Odunze UNDER 3.5 Receptions (-170) – Peter Dewey

Former first-round pick Rome Odunze has played a big role for the Bears this season, catching 24 of his 38 targets for 381 yards while playing 84.9 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. However, he only has two games this season with more than three receptions, and he’s been targeted seven or fewer times in six of his seven appearances.

With that usage, I’m going to fade Odunze on Monday against a Seattle defense that is No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass through seven weeks.

Odunze doesn’t have nearly a big enough target share in Ben Johnson’s offense to trust to have one of his best games of the season against this elite defense.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Longest Reception OVER 29.5 Yards (-112) – Iain MacMillan

All season long, MacMillan shares his top-10 props of the week in his Player Prop Countdown , and JSN is the No. 7 selection for Week 8:

The Bears' secondary has been susceptible to giving up explosive plays through the air this season. They have given up nine receptions of 40+ yards, which is two more than any other team has given up. They've also allowed 21 completions of 20+ yards. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba almost certainly being a player that's going to be targeted early and often in this game, I'm willing to bet on him hauling in at least one pass of 30+ yards.

Colston Loveland Anytime TD (+220) – Peter Dewey

Caleb Williams is back, and so is second-year tight end Colston Loveland.

The former Michigan star has scored in back-to-back games for the Bears, catching 13 of his 19 targets during that stretch.

Loveland got off to a slow start in 2026, but there’s no doubt that Williams loves the young tight end in the red zone. Loveland has a tough matchup against a Seattle defense that has allowed just 241 yards and two scores to the position this season, but he’s been too involved over the last two weeks to pass up at north of 2/1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .