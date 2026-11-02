Bengals vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals found themselves in an offensive shootout with the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 action, but eventually came out on top, winning 43-36 in overtime to move to 5-2 on the season.

The Falcons were in the complete opposite situation, playing to a 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rain-soaked game that saw just eight completed passes.

The two teams will now face each other in an International Series game in Madrid, Spain, in Week 9. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Bengals vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Bengals -3.5 (-102)

Falcons +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Bengals -180

Falcons +150

Total

OVER 51.5 (-105)

UNDER 51.5 (-115)

Bengals vs. Falcons How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 8

Time: 9:30 AM ET

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network

Bengals record: 5-2

Falcons record: 3-5

Bengals vs. Falcons Betting Trends

The Bengals are 3-0 straight up and against the spread in the last three meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

The Bengals are 4-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 3-0 in the Bengals' last three games

The Falcons are 3-5 against the spread this season

Bengals vs. Falcons Injury Reports

Bengals Injury Report

Cashius Howell, DE - Questionable

Cedric Johnson, DE - Questionable

DJ Turner II, CB - Questionable

Andrei Iosivas, WR - IR

Falcons Injury Report

Zachariah Branch, WR - Questionable

Samdon Ebukam, DE - Questionable

Billy Bowman Jr., CB - Questionable

Divine Deablo, LB - Questionable

Bengals vs. Falcons Key Player to Watch

Joe Burrow, QB - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow has been playing at an unbelievably high level over the past few weeks, catapulting himself into the MVP conversation. He's now third on the odds list at FanDuel at +500, behind only Josh Allen (+140) and Brock Purdy (+430). He's leading all quarterbacks in passing yards per game, averaging 302.1, while also leading the league in completion percentage (73%) and passing touchdowns (20). If he brings his best stuff on Sunday, it's going to be tough for the Falcons to be competitive in this game.

Bengals vs. Falcons Prediction and Best Bet

The Falcons' handful of impressive performances this season have convinced people this team is better than they are. They continue to have plenty of issues on both sides of the ball. Their defense has regressed after a strong start to the season, and Michael Penix Jr. displays accuracy issues on a weekly basis. He now ranks 32nd out of 35 starting quarterbacks this season in completion percentage over expected.

Meanwhile, the Bengals look like a Super Bowl contender; they rank third in offensive weighted EPA per play and 12th in defensive weighted EPA per play. Don't be fooled into thinking their defense is bad because of a down game against the Titans last week. They certainly aren't an elite unit, but an average defense is good enough to let the Cincinnati offense do its thing to win games.

The most important aspect of the Bengals' defense is its ability to stop the run. They rank sixth in opponent rush success rate, and we've already seen the Falcons fail to produce offensively when facing strong run defenses like the Steelers' and Buccaneers'.

I'll lay the points with Cincinnati in Madrid.

Pick: Bengals -3.5 (-102) via DraftKings

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