Former Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht Goes Off In NBA Summer League
The Tennessee Volunteers don't have a littany of NBA superstars on the Alumnus roster. It's headlined by Tobias Harris currently in the NBA. Though there's a new potential face of Vols basketball in the NBA and he happens to play for arguably the most allustrious franchise in the sport.
Dalton Knecht was drafted 17th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers and he hasn't waited very long to make his mark on NBA Summer League. Wednesday night against the Miami Heat, Knecht had 20 points and 9 rebounds.
WATCH: Dalton Knecht Highlights from NBA Summer League
Knecht played just one season with the Volunteers after transferring from Northern California. His collegiate career saw him pour in baskets, averaging 20+ ppg in his final two seasons of basketball. He's now paired on the same roster with Lebron James and Anthony Davis. He's going to be under plenty of spotlight in his rookie year, on top of being in the same draft class as Bronny James.
Knecht had quite a season with the Tennessee Volunteers in his one year in Knoxville. He averaged 21.7 PPG, including a 40-point night against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
