Former Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback Retires from Football
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Brian Maurer has announced his retirement from football.
Ahead of the 2024 college football season, a former Tennessee Volunteer has announced his retirement from the game of football. Quarterback Brian Maurer announced via his Instagram that he was stepping away from the game of football due to medical reasons. Maurer spent two seasons at Tennessee in 2019 and 2020 and has spent the last two seasons at Stephen F. Austin. Here is what Maurer wrote on his social media:
"This is a post l’ve been sitting on for awhile, not because I haven’t wanted to post it, but Ive been looking for the right words to say. For the past 16 years l’ve been blessed with the ability to play a game I love, and it’s given me so many relationships and memories I will forever cherish and be grateful for.I’ve had some time to sit and think about my past and my future with football, and I can finally say l’m at peace with the outcome of my career. Multiple Knee Surgeries, and a pending a complete UCL Reconstruction surgery is forcing me to call quits to football for good..I had a dream since I was a kid of playing football at the highest level it has to offer. But due to unforeseen circumstances I can’t continue on this journey anymore, God has taken me off this path that I’ve been working so hard on and given me another path to take. crazy because I never thought it would end like this. To anyone who was ever involved in my journey through football, you made a great impact on my life and I will forever be in debt to you. To the great game of Football, thank you. You’ve granted me an opportunity to be the first in my family to graduate from college, you’ve granted me the opportunity to meet and build connections with amazing people that will last a lifetime. And you’ve completely changed my life for the better."
In two seasons at Tennessee, Maurer threw for 533 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs and completed 47% of his passes. At Stephen F. Austin, he threw for over 2,000 yards, 15 TDs and 9 INTs. Coming out of high school Maurer was rated as a three-star quarterback and the 19th-best quarterback in the class of 2019.
