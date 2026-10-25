NFL Score Predictions Today: The SI Betting Team Predicts Every Final Score for Sunday’s Week 7 Action

Week 7 of the NFL season features some massive divisional battles, and it closes out with a huge game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

Sunday’s games begin in Paris for the first-ever NFL game in France, as Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) eye a third win in a row when they take on the New Orleans Saints (4-2). While that game may not have massive playoff implications down the line, there are a few games that could decide some division tiebreakers on Sunday:

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

All six of those teams have playoff hopes in 2026, which should make for an exciting Sunday. There are seven games in the early window and three in the late window, a pretty typical split with four games – Buffalo, Washington, Jacksonville and the Los Angeles Chargers – on the bye.

So, who is going to come away with a W on Sunday? Whether you’re looking to bet a moneyline play, want to play a few spreads or simply want to see how many games I can pick right, I’ve taken on the challenge of predicting the final score of every game on Sunday throughout the 2026 season.

Plus, the SI Betting team has shared picks and predictions for Sunday’s games, and you can find some of our favorites on our NFL betting picks page here.

Starting with the NFL Paris Game and ending with the marquee matchup between Kansas City and Seattle, here’s a look at my final score prediction for every game during Sunday’s Week 7 action.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Steelers vs. Saints NFL Week 7 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Steelers 26, Saints 20

How to Bet: The Steelers' defense is top 10 in the NFL in both opponent EPA per play and opponent success rate this season while the Saints are a bottom 10 team in EPA/Play and nearly blew a lead to New York in Week 6. The Saints have one quality win – over Baltimore – but I think they'll struggle against this Steelers team that has won two games in a row and is tied for eighth in the NFL in yards per play allowed.

Giants vs. Texans NFL Week 7 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Texans 30, Giants 17

How to Bet: Houston is the biggest favorite on the board in Week 7, and it’s been rolling over the last two weeks with C.J. Stroud having one of the best seasons of his career. The Giants may be 3-2-1 in 2026, but their decision to turn to J.J. McCarthy shows that they’re far from happy with this team. I don’t mind laying the points with Houston in what is a must-win matchup if it wants to get back in the mix to win the AFC South.

Bengals vs. Ravens NFL Week 7 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bengals 24, Ravens 20

How to Bet: I’m rolling with Joe Burrow and the Bengals in this game, as Baltimore has some injury concerns and is coming off a rough offensive showing against Cleveland. Cincy is coming out of a bye and is ninth in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense this season.

Browns vs. Titans NFL Week 7 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Browns 20, Titans 16

How to Bet: Both of these teams have struggled on offense, ranking 30th (Tennessee) and 29th (Cleveland) in yards per play. Yet, Deshaun Watson and the Browns keep on finding ways to win games. Cleveland is 4-2 heading into Week 7, and it does outrank the Titans in EPA/Play and success rate (No. 4 in the NFL) on defense. I think Cleveland wins yet another low-scoring affair on Sunday.

Colts vs. Vikings NFL Week 7 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Vikings 16, Colts 10

How to Bet: Can we continue to trust the Vikings defense? I will back them at home against Daniel Jones and the Colts, as Indy struggled to move the ball against Tennessee in Week 6 and is in the bottom 10 in the league in yards per play allowed. The way to stop the Colts? Stop the run. Minnesota is No. 8 in EPA/Rush and No. 1 in EPA/Play overall this season. It should make quick work of this Colts team in a low-scoring affair.

Dolphins vs. Jets NFL Week 7 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Jets 20, Dolphins 13

How to Bet: Miami has scored over 13 points in just one game this season, and the New York defense has been pretty good this season, ranking 10th in EPA/Play and sixth in yards per play allowed. Malik Willis doesn’t have a lot of weapons to go to on offense, and Geno Smith has been competent enough for the Jets to win this game at home. After all, New York is 2-4 and not completely out of the mix in the AFC playoff picture just yet.

49ers vs. Falcons NFL Week 7 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: 49ers 27, Falcons 20

How to Bet: The 49ers have been banged up all season long, but it doesn’t seem to matter who Kyle Shanahan plugs in to this offense, Brock Purdy is going to make it work. Atlanta was torched by the Bears in the first half of their Week 6 loss, and it’s starting to look like the Falcons’ “turnaround” was far from what we should expect from this team in 2026. Atlanta has already dropped out of the top 10 in EPA/Play on defense, and I don’t expect it to slow down a 49ers team that is third in the league in yards per play and No. 2 in points scored in 2026.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers NFL Week 7 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Panthers 27, Bucs 17

How to Bet: I’m all-in on the Panthers this season, as they rank in the top-10 in the league in EPA/Play and are sixth in the NFL in yards per play on offense. The Bucs’ quarterback situation is a little bit of a mess with Baker Mayfield dealing with a dislocated thumb, and they are just 1-5 this season. After blowing a big lead against Pittsburgh in Week 6, I don’t have a lot of faith in Tampa Bay winning on the road on Sunday.

Broncos vs. Cardinals NFL Week 7 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Broncos 20, Cardinals 13

How to Bet: I’m taking the UNDER in this game, as the Broncos are a bottom-10 team in success rate in EPA/Play on offense, ranking 29th in yards per play. Bo Nix has been awful pushing the ball down field, ranking last out of quarterbacks with at least 50 snaps in average depth of target. However, I do think Denver’s defense is good enough to win this game against an Arizona team that has scored 21 or fewer points in half of its games. The Broncos win, but don’t expect a lot of fireworks from either offense.

Packers vs. Lions NFL Week 7 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Lions 30, Packers 27

How to Bet: Green Bay has played much better defensively the last few weeks, but it’s facing a Detroit team that is fifth in the NFL in yards per play this season. I’m buying Detroit to win this game at home, but the defense (32nd in EPA/Play) may struggle to slow down an explosive Green Bay offense. I’m just not sold on Green Bay’s three-game winning streak since it has faced a rather soft schedule during that stretch.

Rams vs. Raiders NFL Week 7 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Rams 24, Raiders 20

How to Bet: The Rams’ season is hanging in the balance, and they’ve lost Davante Adams and others due to injuries. However, I think they pick up a win against a Raiders team that has lost three games in a row to Kansas City, New England and Buffalo. Las Vegas may cover, but it’s shown that the top teams in the league are a step above what they can do in 2026.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks NFL Week 7 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Chiefs 23, Seahawks 20

How to Bet: Patrick Mahomes is a shocking 10-1-1 against the spread and 9-3 straight up as a road underdog in his career, and he’s by far the better quarterback in this matchup. Sam Darnold has thrown seven picks over his last four games, and the Seahawks offense has been extremely reliant on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and it ranks 25th in the league in EPA/Play and 20th in success rate. Both defenses are in the top-five in the NFL in EPA/Play, but I trust Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III and Co. to get the win on Sunday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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