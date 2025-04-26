Cleveland Browns Draft Tennessee's Dylan Sampson
Dylan Sampson is finally off the board following a great career in Orange & White. Sampson spent three years as a contributor in the backfield.
There were many great Tennessee Volunteers players who are in this year's draft. With many of the players standing out among their position group, Dylan Sampson was one all Volunteer and NFL fans had their eye on entering the event.
Sampson played three seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers after joining the Vols through high school. He was a part of the 2022 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit out of Dutchtown High School in Geismer, LA. In his time as a Vol, he finished with 2,492 yards and 35 rushing touchdowns. That included 22 touchdowns and nearly 1,500 yards, which gave him the greatest single-season performance in Tennessee football history.
Sampson started his career as a backup and later moved up to a starter. He was a starter for only one season, but was a heavy contributor in all of his seasons in Knoxville. Sampson became one of the most loved players and leaders on the team in recent memory, and he made a point of explaining how he separated himself.
Sampson would carry around a chain on his neck of a rose in remembrance of where he came from, and how he came from nothing. The chain stood for an old 2Pac saying, "the rose that grew from concrete." The poem stated, "Did you hear about the rose that grew from a crack in the concrete? Proving nature's law is wrong, it learned to walk without having feet. Funny it seems, but by keeping its dreams, it learned to breathe fresh air. Long live the rose that grew from concrete when no one else even cared."
Sampson is now big time as he was selected by the Browns in the 4th round. He was the 126th pick of the NFL Draft. His next chapter will begin soon as the rookie camp will begin sooner than later.
