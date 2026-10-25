Is Quinshon Judkins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Browns vs. Titans in NFL Week 7)

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins missed Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury, forcing the team to rely on Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime at running back.

Judkins was questionable for that game, but his status has improved heading into Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans. The former second-round pick is officially off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday.

Quinshon Judkins (ankle) not listed on injury report for Week 7. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 23, 2026

This season, Judkins has played in 59.8 percent of the Browns' offensive snaps (when he's been in the lineup), carrying the ball 73 times for 221 yards (3.0 yards per carry) and one score. Cleveland's run offense is just 27th in the league in EPA/Rush, so it certainly hopes that Judkins can turn things around after a slow start. Judkins has also made an impact in the passing game, reeling in 18 or his 20 targets for 102 yards.

In addition to Judkins returning, the Brown could get Dylan Sampson (questionable) back in action on Sunday. That would be a boost to this backfield against a Titans team that has just one win in 2026.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Cleveland running game in this Week 7 matchup.

Best Browns Prop Bet vs. Titans in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Quinshon Judkins UNDER 46.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

Even though Judkins is set to return from an ankle injury, I'm fading him in this matchup against Tennessee.

The Titans are allowing just 3.8 yards per carry this season, and they rank 11th in the NFL in EPA/Rush.

That's a major concern since Judkins is only averaging 3.0 yards per carry himself, clearing 46.5 rushing yards in two of his five games. He has multiple games with less than 40 rushing yards in 2026.

There's a chance the Browns could ease Judkins back in, and he's already playing less than 60 percent of the offensive snaps when he's been healthy. If Sampson plays a role in Week 7, I could see Judkins falling short of this line against a tough run defense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .