Game Day Predictions: Tennessee Football vs. South Carolina

The Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are inching closer to kickoff, which means it is finally time for the weekly predictions. The members of Vols on SI shared their game predictions, as this is the biggest road test for the Vols thus far.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee Wins 28-14

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) smokes a cigar after a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Tennessee Volunteers have a tough task on their hands, as they are set to take on an uber-talented South Carolina run defense, which many believe will give DeSean Bishop a big challenge. I believe the star of this game will be Braylon Staley in his homecoming, as he is a former South Carolina high school star. Staley is also someone who can help the Vols open up the possibility to run the ball down their throats. Give me Tennessee by two scores," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee Wins 27-17

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles wears an “Inge Built” shirt supporting linebackers coach William Inge, before a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols are set for another road game in the SEC. No disrespect to Arkansas or the Razorbacks fan base, but Columbia will be rocking on Saturday."

"Tennessee will more than likely lean heavy on the run game and allow this Jim Knowles defense to do what they do best."

"LaNorris Sellers, the Carolina QB is another QB who can hurt you in multiple ways, so it will be vital to keep him contained and eliminate big plays, especially with his legs."

"Offensively for Tennessee, stay true to what has been working, which is physically depleting a defense. MacIntyre doesn't have to be a hero if he can just distribute the ball efficiently, the Vols will have a solid chance to knock off the Gamecocks at home," Dowden said.

Charles Mays: Tennessee Wins 31-20

Tennessee defensive backs Dejuan Lane (10) and Kayin Lee (14) celebrate after Lee intercepted a pass during a college football game against Alabama on Oct. 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"No. 11 Tennessee will face an amped-up South Carolina team and a road crowd that wants to bring the Vols back down a notch. I don’t believe Tennessee will let an Alabama win beat them in Columbia. As defensive back Dejuan Lane said Tuesday, “We’re happy. We’re not satisfied.”

"The Vols’ defense will face a talented quarterback in LaNorris Sellers and a good Gamecocks run game. Tennessee has to keep its integrity in their rush lanes! I trust Jim Knowles’ defense to keep South Carolina at bay for most of the day, giving Tennessee’s offense its opportunities to stay ahead."

"South Carolina will no doubt try to stop the run, like everyone else has. Will it be another heavy load for DeSean Bishop? He’s coming off 32-plus carries in two of his last three games, and that normally spells a knockout punch late in the second half. It’s also been a while since we’ve seen a home-run play from Daune Morris."

"Look for George MacIntyre to have a poised day as long as the offensive line continues its improved execution. Get Mike Matthews the ball as many times as you can, and look for more involvement from Braylon Staley," Mays said.

Major Passons: Tennessee Wins 38-14

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs with the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols are coming off a big win against Alabama and will continue their stellar play. They are playing a dangerous South Carolina team but will not be lulled into doubting them. I expect the Vols to get an early lead and never look back. South Carolina will need a huge game from their QB but the Vols' defense will reign supreme and force a couple of turnovers to set up the offense. Tennessee makes another statement this week and proves they should be a top 10 team," Passons said.

Josh Greer: Tennessee Wins 27-20

Tennessee wide receiver Ben Petermann (35) and running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrate after Bishop scored a touchdown against Alabama in a college football game on Oct. 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The biggest storyline for Tennessee will be whether the Vols can avoid an emotional letdown following their victory over Alabama. George MacIntyre and the passing game will need to continue developing, but I believe DeSean Bishop and the running game will once again be the difference. Establishing the run early will be critical, especially in a difficult road environment. Tennessee’s offensive line must control the line of scrimmage and give MacIntyre opportunities to make plays downfield. Defensively, Jim Knowles’ unit is coming off an impressive performance against Alabama, and the Vols will need to continue creating pressure, forcing turnovers, and limiting explosive plays," Greer said.

Eli Elrod: Tennessee Wins 27-17

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) and Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) celebrate a tackle during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Volunteers have the edge defensively in their matchup against the Gamecocks, and their ability to pressure South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers could be the deciding factor. The Volunteers recorded four takeaways against the Alabama Crimson Tide and have been the nation’s most productive team at getting after opposing quarterbacks, leading the FBS with 30 sacks as a team. If Tennessee can continue to pressure the QB at the elite level they have, while allowing Bishop to establish the running game and taking care of the ball, the Volunteers should have a good chance to leave Columbia with a victory," Elrod said.

Jay Berry: Tennessee Wins 26-23

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"If you’re into scheduling spots, this is one to watch. South Carolina comes off a bye, while Tennessee is fresh off a big upset win over Alabama. The Gamecocks have regrouped after some early-season struggles, making this a favorable spot for them. Still, it’s hard to bet against this Jim Knowles defense. With George MacIntyre making his third start and the running game rolling, I see Tennessee grinding out another road win, much like it did at Arkansas, before heading into the bye," Berry said.

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