Gamecocks Insider Alex Joyce Previews Tennessee vs. South Carolina Football

The Tennessee Volunteers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set for a massive game, as this is just one week after the Vols defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide at home. In fact, this is one of the biggest games on the Tennessee schedule, as this is what feels to be the toughest road test for the Vols this season.

Ahead of the game, South Carolina Gamecocks on SI publisher Alex Joyce caught up with Vols on SI to tell everyone about the Gamecocks and his thoughts entering the game.

Here is what he had to say.

How Key Was the Bye Week for South Carolina?

Oct 10, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer and family smile while walking in the team tunnel after a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"From a health and rest standpoint, it came at a great time. From a schedule standpoint, it came at the perfect time. That win over Florida rejuvenated this team and fanbase. While the game against Tennessee is a very tough matchup, this break gives the Gamecocks lots of time to prepare," Joyce said.

What Do You Believe Will Be the Key to Success in This Game?

South Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. (3) celebrates a touchdown against Florida during the first half of an NCAA football at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 10, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"For South Carolina it’s limiting turnovers. The offense has been pretty good this season when they don’t turn the ball over. Once they do it begins to unravel. So it’s paramount LaNorris Sellers protects the ball in a game that may be low scoring," Joyce said.

Who is South Carolina's X-Factor in This Game?

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Matt Fuller (28) controls the ball against Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols (20) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The easy answer is Sellers, but I’m going to go with Matt Fuller for this one. South Carolina has to run the ball well if they want to come away with a win. That starts with leading tailback Matt Fuller," Joyce said.

How Crucial is This Game for South Carolina?

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) makes a sidearm throw around South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart (6) at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Since the schedule is lighter after this week (aside from the Georgia game), it would certainly be a big boost but the Gamecocks can still get to bowl eligibility without it. The margins would be super slim. It would do a lot of the fanbase’s confidence in Beamer, but his job security won’t live or die on Saturday," Joyce said.

Alex Joyce's Score Prediction

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs the ball against Old Dominion Monarchs safety Patrick Smith-Young (2) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"I’m going with something in the realm of 24-21 South Carolina. With this being a later kickoff and inside Williams-Brice Stadium, I’m leaning toward the Gamecocks based mostly on the home-field advantage. The turnover battle will be huge in this game. Whoever wins that is likely the victor on Saturday," Joyce said.

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