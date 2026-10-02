Tennessee Football Set to Play Against Eight Familiar Faces This Weekend

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge game against the Auburn Tigers, as they are now set to play against some familiar faces. In fact, the Vols will be taking on a total of eight familiar faces when it comes to the staff and roster being combined.

Here are the eight that they will be playing.

Alex Golesh

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh celebrates with fans as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Vanderbilt Commodores 21-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, Alex Golesh makes the list. He is a former offensive coordinator under Josh Heupel, and recently made a move back to the SEC after spending multiple seasons with USF. Golesh is the one that everyone will know, as he is someone that has even been discussed at the opening press conference this week.

Tim Banks

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks coaches players during a drill during Tennessee Football s first fall practice, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tim Banks is another one that the Vols will recognize due to the fact that he was the defensive coordinator last season. He is now the co-defensive coordinator at Auburn, along with the safeties coach for the Tigers. You can imagine that he wants to win this a ton.

Earnest Thomas III

Sep 12, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Aubie, the Auburn Tigers mascot leads the team through Tiger Walk before the game against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earnest Thomas III is a coach on the support staff and is one of the coaches who were with the Vols last season, but is no longer with the Vols. He followed Banks to Auburn and is one of the two support staff coaches who are returning to Tennessee this weekend.

Parker Ball

Sep 19, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Aubie, the Auburn Tigers mascot, leads the Auburn Tigers through Tiger Walk before the game against the Florida Gators at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another familiar face that will be returning to Neyland Stadium is Parker Ball, who is the second of the two support-staff coaches. He spent multiple seasons with the Vols, and this will be his first return to play against the Vols.

Chas Nimrod

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Chas Nimrod (5) catches a hailmary pass for Auburn’s final touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Florida Gators at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Florida Gators defeated Auburn Tigers 44-39. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chas Nimrod is one of the many players whom the Vols will recognize. Nimrod was previously a wide receiver for the Vols before he made his way to play under Golesh at USF, and now he is at Auburn. Nimrod has been a weapon for the Tigers, as he already has 240 receiving yards this season, while also having two touchdowns under his belt.

Shamar Arnoux

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) rushes with the ball past Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shamar Arnoux (15) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shamar Arnoux is a former Tennessee football defensive back commit who is now set to play against the team he was first committed to. After making a stop in Florida to play with the Florida State Seminoles, he is now with the Auburn Tigers and has been solid for the team thus far. He has a pass deflection and 19 solo tackles this season.

Jonathan Echols

Auburn Tigers tight end Jonathan Echols (81) crosses the goal line for a touchdown after a catch as Auburn Tigers take on Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Echols was previously committed to Josh Heupel and the Vols, but he ultimately decided to commit to the USF program to play under Alex Golesh. He is now one of the main options for the Tigers at the tight end position, as he has already scored a touchdown this season.

Sylvester Smith-Reed

Nov 29, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn safety Sylvester Smith (19) puts a big hit on Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn 27-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sylvester Smith-Reed is also a former commit, who would later decommit and find himself at Auburn, where he has stayed his full career. Now he has the opportunity to play under his current defensive coordinator, and the one that he was previously committed to against the program he was set to attend before de-committing.

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