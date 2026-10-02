Tennessee Football Set to Play Against Eight Familiar Faces This Weekend
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The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge game against the Auburn Tigers, as they are now set to play against some familiar faces. In fact, the Vols will be taking on a total of eight familiar faces when it comes to the staff and roster being combined.
Here are the eight that they will be playing.
Alex Golesh
Of course, Alex Golesh makes the list. He is a former offensive coordinator under Josh Heupel, and recently made a move back to the SEC after spending multiple seasons with USF. Golesh is the one that everyone will know, as he is someone that has even been discussed at the opening press conference this week.
Tim Banks
Tim Banks is another one that the Vols will recognize due to the fact that he was the defensive coordinator last season. He is now the co-defensive coordinator at Auburn, along with the safeties coach for the Tigers. You can imagine that he wants to win this a ton.
Earnest Thomas III
Earnest Thomas III is a coach on the support staff and is one of the coaches who were with the Vols last season, but is no longer with the Vols. He followed Banks to Auburn and is one of the two support staff coaches who are returning to Tennessee this weekend.
Parker Ball
Another familiar face that will be returning to Neyland Stadium is Parker Ball, who is the second of the two support-staff coaches. He spent multiple seasons with the Vols, and this will be his first return to play against the Vols.
Chas Nimrod
Chas Nimrod is one of the many players whom the Vols will recognize. Nimrod was previously a wide receiver for the Vols before he made his way to play under Golesh at USF, and now he is at Auburn. Nimrod has been a weapon for the Tigers, as he already has 240 receiving yards this season, while also having two touchdowns under his belt.
Shamar Arnoux
Shamar Arnoux is a former Tennessee football defensive back commit who is now set to play against the team he was first committed to. After making a stop in Florida to play with the Florida State Seminoles, he is now with the Auburn Tigers and has been solid for the team thus far. He has a pass deflection and 19 solo tackles this season.
Jonathan Echols
Jonathan Echols was previously committed to Josh Heupel and the Vols, but he ultimately decided to commit to the USF program to play under Alex Golesh. He is now one of the main options for the Tigers at the tight end position, as he has already scored a touchdown this season.
Sylvester Smith-Reed
Sylvester Smith-Reed is also a former commit, who would later decommit and find himself at Auburn, where he has stayed his full career. Now he has the opportunity to play under his current defensive coordinator, and the one that he was previously committed to against the program he was set to attend before de-committing.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_