How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs South Carolina

Despite facing an unranked team and being ranked the 11th-best team in the country, the Tennessee Volunteers will be entering the game this week as underdogs. The Vols are the clear better team on paper, but it is hard to win on the road in the SEC. The Vols will be looking to pull off the upset to continue to strengthen their playoff resume.

The Volunteers Need to Get the Run Game Going

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) carries the ball as Alabama linebacker Luke Metz (4) tries to make the tackle during a college football game on Oct. 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Part of the reason many media members are picking South Carolina is that the Gamecocks have been good at stopping the run. The run game is a massive part of Tennessee’s offense and typically is how they set up their passing attack. If South Carolina is able to limit the Vols on the ground, it could be more difficult for Tennessee to get the offense moving.

Last time we saw Tennessee play on the road they were able to get the win but honestly did not look good doing so. They barely beat a bad Arkansas team and left a lot to be desired, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. There is one big difference, and that is new starting quarterback George MacIntyre.

MacIntyre has helped open up the Vols' pass game, and this could be huge in this game. Keeping a balanced attack will force South Carolina to respect both the run and the pass, which could help the run game.

The Vols will be motivated in this game, being doubted by so many, and if they need any other motivation, they can look at the 2022 contest. The Gamecocks have proven to be dangerous this season, and the Vols should be ready for a tough game.

Important Game Details are below:

Tennessee Volunteers Official Injury Report

Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis (0) scores a touchdown during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Lewis (Out)

Wendell Moe Jr. (Out)

Joakim Dodson (Out)

Ethan Davis (Out)

Edrees Farooq (Out)

Jaedon Harmon (Out)

South Carolina Gamecocks Official Injury Report

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Jayden Sellers (17) is brought down by Coastal Carolina Chanticleers linebacker Tray Brown (55) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quay'sheed Scott (Out)

Jayden Sellers (Out)

Kobby Sakyi-Prah (Out)

Josiah Thompson (Out)

Seth Smith (Out)

Jawarn Howell (Doubtful)

Carter Miller (Probable)

How to Watch

• Game Day: Saturday, October 24th, 2026

• Game Location: Williams-Brice Stadium. Colombia, SC

• Game Time: 3:30PM Eastern

• TV: ESPN

• Streaming: ESPN App, Disney+

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates

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