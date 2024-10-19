Halftime Report: Tennessee Down After Another Terrible Half Of Football
The Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide are now through a full half as the score is currently 7-0 with Alabama being the leader.
The first half would start fast for the Vols as they would force a quick three and out. They would get a chance to score in their first possession on offense before Dylan Sampson would fumble and lose his first career fumble. Alabama and Tennessee would battle consistently with both teams nearly connecting on big plays.
Alabama was knocking on the door down inside the five and would make a critical mistake. This mistake would be throwing a one-on-one to Ryan Williams which would be intercepted by star transfer Jermod McCoy. Tennessee once again wouldn’t capitalize missing a field goal.
The first quarter would conclude.
Bama’s first offensive possession in the second quarter would result in a touchdown pass to Williams.
Nico Iamaleava would go down with an injury but would return the very next drive. The drive that he missed would be an interception result for Alabama as the pass was poorly thrown by Gaston Moore. As Iamaleava would return to the game the Vols would start to pick up momentum until Iamaleava would throw an interception himself.
The first half terror would continue as Max Gilbert would miss his second field goal of the contest.
Alabama would miss the field goal as well ahead of halftime.
Tennessee will receive to start the second half inside Neyland Stadium.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports