Halftime Report: Tennessee vs. Chattanooga
The Tennessee Volunteers had a lot of fun moments during the opening half of their 2024 season.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been eagerly anticipating the 2024-2025 college football season. There's a lot of excitement in Knoxville, Tennessee, and many believe the Vols have the roster to vie for a bid in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.
Their season opener against Chattanooga will likely bolster those expectations moving forward. Tennessee walked the Mocs down the field, scoring on their first eight football game drives. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava had an outstanding first half, going 22-for-28 for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He looked comfortable in the pocket, making structures out of play on each drive.
Wide receiver Dont'e Thornton had a huge first half after a productive offseason, logging three receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Running back Dylan Sampson also had a strong start to the season, going for 124 yards and three touchdowns in the first thirty minutes of play in Knoxville.
