Hendon Hooker Shines in NFL Debut, Injury Update with Detroit Lions
Former Tennessee Volunteer quarterback Hendon Hooker shined during his NFL debut with Detroit Lions. The organization also provided an injury update on Hooker.
A couple of preseason games were played Thursday night and two former Tennessee quarterbacks made their 2024 NFL debut. Joe Milton with the Patriots and Hendon Hooker with the Detroit Lions. Lions fans walked away impressed with Hookers' performance.
Hooker finished the night 5/9 passing for 36 yards and he tacked on another 34 rushing yards on four carries as well. Unfortunately for Hooker, running the ball is what cut his night short as he was pulled from the game after trying to make a play with his legs. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that Hooker was being put into concussion protocol.
"That's what happens when you run in this league at the quarterback position," said Campbell. "He was moving the football. I thought he was making some solid decisions before that. A lot of those were the runs. So, he made it happen with his legs."
Unfortunately for Hooker that became the bigger talking point of the evening with him as everyone wanted to make he was okay, but he made his extended plays count with his legs. Late in the third quarter, Hooker scrambled outside of the pocket on first down, tucked the ball and took off and then trucked a New York defender to pick up the first down and keep the sticks moving.
Hooker is still battling it out with Nate Sudfeld this offseason to be the second quarterback behind Jared Goff this season. Sudfeld last night went 13/24 for 96 yards and an interception. If Hooker can remain healthy throughout the rest of the preseason and make flash plays like he did last night, he could very well move up into the number two spot.
