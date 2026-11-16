NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 11 (Kirk Cousins Boosts Vikings; Bengals, Lions Rise)

Week 10 of the NFL season didn't feature a ton of upsets, but a key one in the NFC North has totally changed the Super Bowl picture.

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings pulled off a monster upset against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, sending Minnesota up the board from +2400 to +1600 to win it all this season. The Vikings are a top-three defense this season, and Cousins -- for at least this week -- proved to be exactly what this offense needed, leading Minnesota to 312 total yards and 30 points.

The NFC North has been the toughest division in football, and now Detroit, Minnesota and Chicago are all 7-2 with nine games in the books.

Another key division battle took place on Sunday night, as the Cincinnati Bengals gained control of first place in the AFC North with a win. The AFC North had a big day with the Cleveland Browns upsetting the Houston Texans, giving them a real chance to earn a wild card spot with New England also losing on Sunday.

There weren't a ton of teams that made a leap into the top-10, but a few fringe playff teams (the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Browns, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders) all picked up major wins in Week 10.

Each week this season, I'll be power ranking each team based on their odds to win the Super Bowl. So, teams that are near the top of the odds -- and have value -- may be ranked ahead of a team with shorter odds that I'm not as high on. Still, I'll be using the odds as a guide to help fans and bettors understand how each of these teams is valued in the betting market.

A few top-five teams were on the bye in Week 10, but the NFC East, AFC North, NFC North and NFC South all saw major changes in the hierarchy with some key teams losing:

Washington now has the head-to-head tiebreaker with New York in the NFC East.

Cincy has the top spot in the AFC North with a very favorable schedule the rest of the way.

Minnesota is 2-0 against Green Bay and 3-1 in the NFC North this season.

Detroit has won five games in a row.

Carolina is the only four-win team in the NFC South.

I'm breaking down all of the playoff races, division races and Super Bowl odds movement with one game to go in Week 10 between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Now, let's dive right into this week's NFL Power Rankings!

NFL Power Rankings Based on 2026 Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

1. San Francisco 49ers (+500) Last Week: No. 1

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Purdy and the 49ers put on an offensive clinic in Week 10, scoring 46 points in a win over Dallas.



At 8-1, the 49ers are the favorite to win the Super Bowl (+500) and should only be getting healthier with Mike Evans hopefully returning in the second half of the season.

2. Buffalo Bills (+550) LW: No. 2

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo jumped up from +600 to +550 to win the Super Bowl after a commanding win over the New York Jets, and another loss by New England gives Buffalo a four-game cushion in the loss column in the AFC East.



The Bills are in a great spot to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC, especially if Josh Allen keeps playing at an MVP level.

3. Chicago Bears (+850) LW: No. 3

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams and the Bears fell two spots in the division during the bye, but they're still fourth in the odds to win the Super Bowl and retain their No. 3 spot in my power rankings.

4. Denver Broncos (+1500) LW: No. 4

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos are one of the best values in the odds at +1500, as they're 7-2 and on a five-game winning streak. Denver holds the No. 4 spot in these rankings during the bye, but it needs to be better on offense in the second half if it wants to actually move up in the odds.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (+750) LW: No. 5

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another week, another blowout win for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who took care of business on the road against Tennessee. The Jags (7-2) have won three games in a row and are third in the odds to win the Super Bowl.



They may be the best team in the AFC, even though they lost in a head-to-head matchup with Denver.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (+950) LW: No. 6

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mahomes (five touchdown passes) had by far his best showing of the 2026 season against Atlanta, and the Chiefs are back in first in the AFC West -- for now.



As long as Kansas City gets into the playoffs, it's hard to deny Mahomes as the favorite to reach the Super Bowl given his playoff history. The Chiefs jumped from +1000 to +950 to win it all this season after Week 10.

7. Cincinnati Bengals (+1000) LW: No. 7

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals are all the way down to 10/1 to win the Super Bowl, as they took control of the AFC North with a win over Pittsburgh on Sunday night.



Joe Burrow threw for 302 yards and three scores in just the first half, throring 4+ scores for the fifth game in a row. Cincy has a favorable schedule the rest of the way, which could put it in play for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

8. Minnesota Vikings (+1600) LW: No. 11

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins is moving the needle!



The Vikings went into Lambeau Field and upset the Packers to move to 2-0 against them this season, and the Vikes jumped from +2400 to +1600 to win the Super Bowl in the process. There's no doubt this team has a better chance to make a deep playoff run with Cousins in the fold.

9. Los Angeles Rams (+1200) LW: No. 9

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No Puka Nacua. No Davante Adams. No problem?



Matthew Stafford and Co. got to 6-4 in the 2026 season, dominating a shaky Arizona team. The Rams have a Week 11 bye, and then their schedule gets a lot tougher to close the season. Still, they're firmly in the playoff mix after winning four games in a row.

10. Detroit Lions (+1800) LW: No. 11

Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown. | REUTERS

Detroit has won five games in a row and is in first place in the NFC North after a commanding win in Munich over New England.



The only problem? An already shaky defense may have lost Aidan Hutchinson (knee) for the year. That's why the Lions are behind the Vikings after the first 10 weeks of the 2026 season.

11. Seattle Seahawks (+1500) LW: No. 8

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle is a little further down in the odds to win the Super Bowl, even though Drew Lock did enough to lead the Seahawks to a win in Week 10 against Las Vegas.



The defending champs (6-4) have a Week 11 bye before critical stretch run as they battle with Green Bay and the Los Angeles Rams for wild card spots in the NFC.

12. Green Bay Packers (+3200) LW: No. 10

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green Bay's offense was shut down in Week 10, and a loss to Minnesota puts the 6-4 Packers in an uphill climb to make the playoffs in the NFC.



Jordan Love and Co. dropped from +2600 to +3200 to win the Super Bowl, as they are clearly in last place in the division.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5500) LW: No. 13

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers were completely outclassed in an AFC North battle on Sunday night against Cincinnati, falling out of the top spot in the division.



As a result, Pittsburgh dropped to +5500 to win the Super Bowl this season (down from +4000). Still, losses by Houston and New England kept the Steelers in a prime spot to make the playoffs in the AFC with a favorable matchup against Philly ahead in Week 11.

14. Cleveland Browns (+18000) LW: No. 18

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How do the Browns keep doing this!?



Deshaun Watson led a sixth fourth-quarter comeback, helping the Browns erase a 17-0 deficit in a win over Houston. At 6-4, the Browns have to be taken seriously as a playoff contender, and they're up from +20000 to +18000 to win it all in 2026.

15. New England Patriots (+4000) LW: No. 14

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots are heading into their bye week with a 5-5 record, and the bigger concern is Drake Maye (ankle) after he went down in the first series of their Week 10 loss to Detroit.



It's pretty clear that the schedule was a driving force for New England's success last season, as it has not competed with most of the playoff contenders it has faced in 2026.



Still, there are a few easy games left on New England's schedule where it should be able to secure a wild card spot, if Maye doesn't miss too much time.

16. New York Giants (+6500) LW: No. 15

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New York's Super Bowl odds took a slight hit after losing to Washington in Week 10, dropping from +6000 to +6500.



I can't really make a Super Bowl case for this team with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, but a loss by Dallas gives New York a little more breathing room in the NFC East.

17. Carolina Panthers (+8000) LW: No. 20

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers rode running back Chuba Hubbard to a huge win over New Orleans in the NFC South race. At 4-5, the Panthers are in sole possession of first place as they look to repeat as division champs.



Still, oddsmakers have kept Carolina at +8000 to win the Super Bowl.

18. Dallas Cowboys (+7400) LW: No. 17

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas dropped from +5000 to +7400 to win the Super Bowl after the defense (bottom-three in the NFL) was torched by Brock Purdy and the 49ers.



There's no way bettors can trust Dallas to win the Super Bowl when it cannot get a key stop. The offense is one of the 10-best in the league in EPA/Play, but the 4-6 Cowboys are still chasing the 5-3-1 Giants.

19. Washington Commanders (+15000) LW: No. 26

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Commanders are easily one of the biggest winners in Week 10.



They took Thursday's game against the New York Giants, giving them the head-to-head tiebreaker this season. Washington is 3-5-1, but it may have the best quarterback in the weak NFC East in Jayden Daniels.



If he can will the Commanders to a few wins in the second half, they could at least make this division race tighter than initially expected.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6500) LW: No. 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay jumps up a spot during its bye week with New Orleans and Atlanta both losing, as it already has a win over the NFC South-leading Panthers. Still, a Baker Mayfield lower-leg injury is a major concern for the Bucs heading into Week 11.

21. Houston Texans (+5500) LW: No. 16

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is it time to give up on Houston?



The Texans blew a 17-0 lead to Cleveland in Week 10 and is now just 3-6 and well out of a playoff spot in the AFC. The Texans have just one win against a quality team (Jacksonville) and have confounding losses to Indy, Cleveland, the New York Giants and more.



I can't get behind this team at +5500 to win the Super Bowl, as the playoffs are an extreme long shot at this point.

22. Baltimore Ravens (+15000) LW: No. 22

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore has some life in the AFC playoff picture with Houston and New England losing on Sunday, even with Jacoby Brissett taking over for the injured Lamar Jackson.



The Ravens are favored at home on Monday night against a winless Chargers team as they look to get back to .500.

23. Las Vegas Raiders (+40000) LW: No. 19

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza had some good moments in his debut, but the Raiders' inability to run the ball put him in a ton of tough spots against the Seattle defense.



The Raiders are now just 4-6 and have seen their Super Bowl odds go from +15000 to +40000 since moving on from Kirk Cousins. This year is going to end up being a developmental year for a Raiders team that has wilted against every potential playoff team that it has faced.

24. New Orleans Saints (+40000) LW: No. 23

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints odds to win the Super Bowl fell in a big way after a home loss to Carolina, going from +20000 to +40000.



New Orleans is a bottom-12 team in EPA/Play on both offense and defense, and it has just one win in six games at home. It's hard to see the Saints dominating road games to reach the playoffs with Tampa Bay and Carolina both looking better in the NFC South.

25. Atlanta Falcons (+15000) LW: No. 24

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta dropped from +10000 to +15000 to win the Super Bowl, getting torched by the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who threw five scores.



The Falcons are just 3-7 in the 2026 season and have lost three games in a row, and they continue to drop in EPA/Play on defense. It's becoming harder and harder to make a case for the Falcons to win the NFC South.

26. Indianapolis Colts (+100000) LW: No. 29

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts are far from a playoff team in the 2026 season, but they did handle business against Miami to get to 3-7.



Indy remains in last in the odds to win the Super Bowl (tied with six other teams), but it has a chance to climb out of third in the AFC South on Thursday against the reeling Houston Texans.

27. Arizona Cardinals (+100000) LW: No. 25

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have finally fallen to +100000 to win the Super Bowl, losing 34-6 against a Rams team that they beat earlier in the seasn.



Arizona doesn't have many healthy options on offense to help out rookie Carson Beck, and the defense remains one of the five-worst units in the NFL in EPA/Play.

28. Philadelphia Eagles (+100000) LW: No. 27

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles fall a spot during their bye week. They have lost seven games in a row and are tied for last in the odds to win the Super Bowl.

29. New York Jets (+100000) LW: No. 28

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets have lost five games in a row, falling to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.



Geno Smith was injured in the game, giving Cade Klubnik a few snaps, but nothing really changes New York' outlook this season. This team is destined for the bottom five in the AFC, and it would be shocking if Glenn is the head coach of this team in 2027.

30. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 31

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Ward has looked a lot better over the last two games, and Tennessee was in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville for most of the day.



The key? Cam Ward is showing some signs of life, throwing for 535 yards and four scores over the last two weeks. That's a positive for the Titans, who will likely pick in the top five again in the 2027 NFL Draft.

31. Miami Dolphins (+100000) LW: No. 30

Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami dropped another game in Week 10 in Kyle McCord's first start. With Malik Willis injured, this offense has a little less firepower.



Miami is clearly playing for the 2027 season -- or beyond -- and a loss to Indy on Sunday solidified that it's going to be one of the worst teams in the league.

32. Los Angeles Chargers (+100000) LW: No. 32

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have yet to pick up a win this season, and they're underdogs on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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