NFL Score Predictions Today: The SI Betting Team Predicts Every Final Score for Sunday’s Week 10 Action

Half of the 2026 NFL season is behind us, and teams are now ready to make a playoff push with the trade deadline behind us entering Week 10.

This week’s action began with a key NFC East battle between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, and there are several divisional games in Week 10 that could have an impact on the playoff picture:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Plus, the final Sunday morning international game this season features two playoff contenders in the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions, who will play in Munich at 9:30 a.m. EST.

With all of these exciting matchups ahead, fans and bettors want to know one thing:

Who is going to win?

Each week, I’ve taken on the challenge of predicting the final score of every NFL game, which has been a fun way to help bettors decide on wagers for some of these games. There are a ton of road favorites in Week 10, but will we still get to see some upsets?

The SI Betting team has shared picks and predictions for Sunday’s games, and you can find some of our favorites on our NFL betting picks page here.

Now, here’s a look at my score prediction for every matchup on Sunday as we kick off the second half of the NFL season.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Patriots vs. Lions NFL Week 10 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Lions 30, Patriots 24

How to Bet: I can’t bet on this banged-up New England team after the week it just had. The Patriots lack any real playmakers on the outside with A.J. Brown banged up, and they’ve fallen to 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense. The Lions beat the same Packers team that destroyed New England in Week 9, and Detroit has one of the better passing attacks in the league, ranking fourth in EPA/Pass and sixth in EPA/Play on offense overall. New England has won the games it is supposed to this season, yet it can’t seem to play to the level of other playoff teams (outside of an upset win over Buffalo) this season. I’m comfortable laying the points with Detroit, even if this ends up being a shootout.

Bills vs. Jets NFL Week 10 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bills 30, Jets 20

How to Bet: Buffalo is in a great spot to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC this season, even though the defense has been pretty shaky. Still, the Bills are No. 2 in the league in EPA/Play on offense and should be able to torch a Jets team that has fallen to 22nd in the league in EPA/Play on defense. New York has now lost four games in a row and isn’t much better at home (1-3 straight up) in the 2026 season. I expect Josh Allen and Co. to get a win – and cover – on Sunday afternoon.

Panthers vs. Saints NFL Week 10 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Panthers 26, Saints 23

How to Bet: The Panthers are underdogs in this game, but I think they’re in a great spot to pull off an upset. Carolina hung tight with a quality Denver team in Week 9, and it still ranks in the top 12 in the league in EPA/Play on offense. Bryce Young has taken a step forward this season, and he should be able to torch a Saints defense that is just 26th in the league in EPA/Play. I’m not high on the Saints even after an OT win over Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns, and they’re just 1-4 at home in the 2026 season.

Texans vs. Browns NFL Week 10 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Texans 24, Browns 17

How to Bet: Houston’s season is on the line every week after a slow start, but the Texans have been one of the better offenses in the league (eighth in EPA/Play) and should be able to score enough to beat Deshaun Watson. The Browns are 21st in the league in net yards per play at -0.2, and they’ve started to fall off after a fast start, losing to New Orleans in Week 9. Even on the road, I think the Texans are the better team – especially offensively – this season.

Jaguars vs. Titans NFL Week 10 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Jaguars 35, Titans 13

How to Bet: Jacksonville has shown no signs of slowing down, and it has the No. 1 run defense in the league this season. That’s going to be a problem for a Titans team that has gotten shaky play out of Cam Ward over the last two seasons.

Plus, Jacksonville is third in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense while the Titans are just 27th. Jacksonville blew out Indy 42-7 and then followed that up with a 33-10 win over Baltimore. This could be another lopsided game on Sunday.

Chiefs vs. Falcons NFL Week 10 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Chiefs 24, Falcons 20

How to Bet: The highs for the Atlanta Falcons are awesome (they upset San Francisco earlier this season), but this team has been outscored 50-17 over the last two weeks against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. The Chiefs are only favored by three points in this game, but they’re fifth in EPA/Play on offense and 10th in EPA/Play on defense. Are we really going to bet on Michael Penix Jr. over Patrick Mahomes? I can’t – especially with the Chiefs only as three-point favorites.

Dolphins vs. Colts NFL Week 10 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Dolphins 20, Colts 17

How to Bet: The Dolphins are underdogs – with Kyle McCord set to start – against an Indianapolis Colts team that has just two wins and is clearly playing for the future after some moves ahead of the trade deadline. The Colts are 25th in EPA/Play on defense (Miami is 28th) and 28th in EPA/Play on offense (Miami is 24th) this season. These teams are fairly even, yet the Dolphins have been more impressive in recent weeks.Miami held Detroit’s high-octane offense to just 19 points in Week 9, and it has one-possession losses to Minnesota, Cincinnati and New England since the start of October while also beating the New York Jets. Against another bad team, the Dolphins should be able to move the ball, something they struggled with against Detroit. I think they’re a live dog with the Colts trotting out a makeshift roster after selling at the deadline.

Vikings vs. Packers NFL Week 10 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Packers 23, Vikings 20

How to Bet: Green Bay has been one of the hottest teams in the league, winning five of his six games to get back into the playoff race in the NFC. While the Packers lost badly to Minnesota in Week 1, the offense has really been cooking through the air over the last few weeks.



The Vikings are an elite defense (third in EPA/Play), but they are a bottom three team in success rate and EPA/Play on offense. Kirk Cousins may change that, but the Packers are quietly the No. 6 defense (in EPA/Play) in the NFL. I like Green Bay at home against a reeling Vikings squad.

Rams vs. Cardinals NFL Week 10 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Rams 20, Cardinals 13

How to Bet: The Cardinals upset the Rams earlier this season, but after trading away Jacoby Brissett, I have a hard time trusting this Cardinals team that couldn’t move the ball against Seattle in Week 9. Carson Beck will make his first start for the Cardinals at quarterback in Week 10, and Arizoan has already slipped to 19th in EPA/Play on offense and 30th in EPA/Play on defense in the 2026 season. The Rams may not cover since they’re down Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but I don’t expect them to get swept by Arizona in 2026.

Seahawks vs. Raiders NFL Week 10 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Seahawks 24, Raiders 16

How to Bet: Fernando Mendoza will make his first NFL start against the No. 4 defense in the NFL that has dominated some elite quarterbacks this season. Good luck, kid.



Meanwhile, the Seahawks have been pretty solid on offense with Drew Lock under center this season, and their running game got going with Zach Charbonnet in Week 9. This line has jumped all over the place with Sam Darnold out and Kirk Cousins getting traded, but I think Seattle beats this Raiders team that is now dead last in the league in EPA/Play on defense.

49ers vs. Cowboys NFL Week 10 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: 49ers 34, Cowboys 27

How to Bet: This game features the No. 1 (San Fran) and No. 7 (Dallas) teams in the league in EPA/Play on offense, but they’re very different on the defensive side of the ball. Dallas is 31st in the league in EPA/Play and sits in the bottom five in yards per play allowed. Even with all the 49ers’ injuries, I don’t trust this Dallas defense. The Cowboys haven’t been able to stop some of the worst teams in the NFL, including Arizona a couple of weeks ago, and they are taking on a San Fran defense that is No. 9 in the league in EPA/Play and No. 3 in yards per play allowed. This will probably end up as a high-scoring affair, but I believe the 49ers are more than capable of covering the spread.

Steelers vs. Bengals NFL Week 10 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bengals 27, Steelers 23

How to Bet: Cincinnati’s offense has been on fire during a four-game winning streak, moving into the top five in the league in EPA/Play. However, the Steelers are seventh in the league in EPA/Play on defense and ran the ball all over Cincy (which is allowing 5.0 yards per carry) back in Week 3.

Still, Joe Burrow has been playing at too high of a level to fade at home, even with Pittsburgh coming off a bye. I expect this to be a close game, but I lean with the Bengals covering after some of the crazy passing numbers Burrow has put up during this winning streak.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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