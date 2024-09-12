How Much Should the Starters Play Against Kent State?
It's a longstanding debate among football fans and coaches: How long should starters play in a blowout game?
Barring a shockingly close game against Kent State, Tennessee's coaches will be faced with this familiar question on Saturday. So far this season, Tennessee's reserves have gotten plenty of playing time since Tennessee has blown out both of its 2024 opponents. They are favored by nearly 50 points against the Golden Flashes, so expect another similar result this week.
Against Chattanooga, after Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava went to the bench at halftime, the Vols were able to get reps for Gaston Moore and Jake Merklinger. Being able to play three quarterbacks in one game is a luxury that most teams cannot usually afford.
It was much less likely that Tennessee was going to be able to play its backups against NC State last week. The Wolfpack were ranked No. 24 and the game was expected by most predictions to be competitive. However, the backup Moore was once again able to get some reps, even though he did not attempt a pass.
It would be in Tennessee's best interests to get Iamaleava, running back Dylan Sampson, and other important offensive and defensive starters plenty of rest this week before conference play begins. Sampson especially should not be needed for much of this game. This will be a good opportunity to get some of the other running backs (DeSean Bishop and Khalifa Keith) some more experience. Cameron Seldon is also expected to take some carries away from Sampson as he returns from injury.
It would be very beneficial for Tennessee to get most of its starting defense out of the game early as well. The defense has already proven itself to be one of the best in the country. There is not much more they can show against a team the caliber of Kent State.
Expect head coach Josh Heupel to pull his main starters as early as he can in this game. This matchup is more about developing depth for the future than it is about getting the starters reps.
