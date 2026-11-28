The Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set for a massive game on Saturday, as the two teams hate each other and would love nothing more than to win this game to end the regular season on a high note.

For the Vols, they are chasing a college football playoff appearance and a likely chance to host a playoff game.

Ahead of the game, Vols on SI predicted the outcome of the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt contest.

Caleb Sisk - Tennessee 27, Vanderbilt 3

Tennessee linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) warming up before the start of a college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"While I have been a common reporter who states that you can't overlook any game in the SEC, this is simply a game that the Vols can't lose. They have a playoff spot on the line. In fact, this is one that the Vols could clinch not only for the playoffs, but a spot to host a game, which would be elite. The Vols have been great defensively, but I believe this group of elite defenders will peak on Saturday night, and they ultimately get the revenge for this staff, who lost in big fashion against the Commodores. They are going to give Jared Curtis problems all night long. Give me the Vols, big," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden - Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 17

Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (5) breaks up a pass attempt by Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson (7) during a college football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols have played well when doubted the most and backed against a wall. Tennessee is one win away from clinching a playoff spot, but an in-state rival stands in the way. The Jim Knowles-led defense is the foundation of this 2026 Tennessee squad and will be much of the same this Saturday. The defense will smother the Commodores, allowing the offense to get settled and find a way to put points on the board. The dual-QB system seems to be working fine, as Josh Heupel is scheming defenses to exhaustion, and then death in the fourth quarter," Dowden said.

Charles Mays - Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 10

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Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Javin Gordon (6) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Vanderbilt will give Tennessee its best shot early, and it could stay close for a while. This team played Alabama tough early on and carried Florida to the end. But the Vols' defense is one of the best in the nation. Offensively, the Vols’ run game takes over with dominant work up front. Tennessee wins and punches its ticket to the College Football Playoff," Mays said.

Major Passons - Tennessee 27, Vanderbilt 7

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) keeps his arm warm during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee is the clear favorite, and despite their injuries, the Vols should be able to coast to victory. With this win, Tennessee will lock up a spot in the CFP, so expect the Vols to come out trying to make a statement," Passons said.

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