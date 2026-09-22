How Tennessee vs. Texas Has Pitted Two WWE Legends Against Each Other

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns are set for a massive game against each other later this week. The game is set for Noon EDT and is a game between the No. 1 and No. 14 teams.

Fans of the two teams have already started to share their comments online, including some of the most popular WWE wrestlers of all time.

Kane (Tennessee Fan) Shares a Message to Undertaker (Texas Fan)

Dec 2, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; WWE wrestler The Undertaker gives the Big 12 Championship belt to Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) after the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"The Battle of the UTs will be college football's game of the week and the Brothers of Destruction find themselves on opposite sides! What say you, @undertaker," Kane said.

For those who aren't familiar with Kane or the Undertaker, the two were a team by the name "Brothers of Destruction," even portraying brothers on the screen following a storyline that was based on the thought that Kane "burned and passed away in a fire," but that would lead to Kane walking out and making his debut during the Undertaker's Hell in a Cell match vs. Shawn Michaels. This was during "Bad Blood," a premium live event, which was the first match of the Hell in a Cell history.

This would lead to a feud between the two, before the two would later be viewed as a tag team.

Their history started before the WWF; later it turned into the WWE, as they first met in a ring in the Knoxville, Tennessee, area. In fact, this was part of Smoky Mountain Wrestling, and the Undertaker wasn't even fighting (Kane) Glenn Jacobs as his popular character. This was before he ever carried the name "Kane," and was instead "Unibomb."

While the two were extremely popular as a team, they will once again be foes on Saturday. Kane is a fan of the Tennessee Volunteers, and was even a mayor of the Knoxville area for eight years, and just recently left office due to the fact that he can't run for a third term.

As for the Undertaker, he is a fan of the Texas Longhorns, as his roots are from Texas, as he was born in the Houston, Texas area, which is part of the reason he would represent the burnt orange.

This is going to be a battle that turns the two against each other momentarily, but one that the two are likely excited to watch.

While the Undertaker has yet to share a reply, Dustin Rhodes (formerly known as Goldust) would share a reply of his own.

"Buddy, I love you, but there is only 1 UT! TEXAS. Bout to spank yalls a##," Rhodes said.

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