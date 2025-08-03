Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam

Tennessee Volunteers sports star Bianca Belair returns to the WWE soon

Caleb Sisk

WWE wrestler Bianca Belair speaks at a press conference hosted by WWE and the Indianapolis Sports Corp on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Announcements included that Indianapolis will host the Royal Rumble 2025, Summer Slam and WrestleMania.
WWE wrestler Bianca Belair speaks at a press conference hosted by WWE and the Indianapolis Sports Corp on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Announcements included that Indianapolis will host the Royal Rumble 2025, Summer Slam and WrestleMania. / Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

A former Tennessee Volunteers track and field star is set for a major return to the ring, as she nears a return to the WWE. That former Vols star being Bianca Belair. Belair, who's real name is Bianca Nicole Blair is a former star in college for track and filed, who pursued a different avenue following college.

That avenue being professional wrestling where she has quickly become one of the best in World Wrestling Entertainment. Know for her unique look and love for the sport, she has been one of the best entertainers in the world.

She recently appeared on SmackDown when the show came to Knoxville when she performed Rocky Top in-front of the crowd. She has unfortunately been sidelined since her triple threat loss at WrestleMania back in April, and is expected to make her return soon.

WrestleVotes took to X to discuss the former Vols' sports star's return.

"According to sources, we are told Bianca Belair is closing in on her return. The former 3 time Women’s Champion is expected to be cleared for action this upcoming week and could appear as soon as the SmackDown following SummerSlam on 8/9. She won’t be cleared ahead of this weekend, per one source."

She is expected to make a run for the title fairly quick after her return.

