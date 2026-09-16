How Three Players Who Transferred from Tennessee Are Faring at Their New Schools

The transfer portal era of college football has been a wild time. Players leaving schools is more common than ever, and even the premier programs cannot escape the transfer portal. Tennessee has lost some notable names over the past few years, so let’s look at arguably the three biggest names who transferred away from the program last season and how they have fared through their first few games at their new home.

Boo Carter

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) returns a punt against the UAB Blazers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Carter announced he was transferring, many Tennessee fans were enraged at the former starting defensive back for leaving Rocky Top. He eventually found his home at Colorado.

Through two games with the Buffaloes, he has looked solid, with some room to grow. In the Buffaloes' first game against Georgia Tech, he made a critical error late in the game, allowing Dalen Penson to get open and set up a potential game-winning field goal. However, he did make up for the mistake by blocking the kick as Colorado won 14-13. He has recorded five total tackles and forced one fumble through the two games as Colorado is 2-0.

Rickey Gibson III

Tennessee’s Rickey Gibson (1) at the first University of Tennessee spring football practice, Friday, March 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another starting defensive back who transferred away from Tennessee this past offseason was Rickey Gibson. He would end up at Texas A&M.

He has performed so-so since arriving in College Station. Notably, while Texas A&M did defeat Arizona State on Saturday, Gibson was beaten deep multiple times, allowing big plays for Arizona State. He has only recorded two tackles through both of Texas A&M’s games this season.

Jordan Ross

Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Ross (29) celebrates after a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ross transferring really upset Vols fans, as he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and was projected to make a big leap in the coming years.

In a way, he has seemingly made that leap, just at LSU. In the Tigers' first game of the season against Clemson, Ross picked off Clemson and returned it for six and was an overall key contributor in LSU’s huge 51-10 win. He added another good performance against Louisiana Tech and currently has seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and the one interception this season.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.