How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs Alabama
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking for a major win to put on their resume as they have two SEC victories, but neither victory is exactly the caliber of victories that you would look at when you're being considered for the college football playoffs.
The Vols have defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs, while being defeated in an overtime contest against the Georgia Bulldogs. This has pushed the conference record to 2-1 for the Vols, as they hope to pick up a huge win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.
The Tide enter this game as the favorites as they have only lost one game so far in that game was to the Florida State Seminoles, who got the best of them in the very first week. Since then, Alabama has been on fire and has walked away with multiple different victories, including a victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.
Many fans will look to watch this contest. Here is how you can do so.
How to Watch - Tennessee vs Alabama
• Game Day: Saturday, October 18th, 2025
• Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
• Time: 7:30 PM EDT
• Favorites: Alabama
• Underdogs: Tennessee
• TV: ABC
• Stream: ESPN APP
There have been many headlines. Take a look at some entering this game.
Germie Bernard's Bulletin Board Comments
"They like to play man-to-man, and they want to bring the house, so I mean it's a great opportunity for our offense. They give up a lot of yards, but that's because they trust and believe in their guys to get the job done. For us to have the opportunity to go against man-to-man, it's a field of dreams. That''s what those receivers want, them man-to-man matchups. It's going to be up to us to go out there and make plays."
Willie Martinez's Response to Bernard's Comments
“I really don’t read what’s being said. That’d be the first time I’ve heard it. I’m sure that they probably listen to stuff like that. Or it’s out there on social media. We just we just care about how we prepare. We know that our opponent is a good team. Obviously, everybody that we play is really good and they’re going to be ready for us. We’ve just got to be at our best when we play them. And they got great receivers. We know that. We faced them last year. They’ve got a couple of a couple of other guys too that are doing a really good job. A quarterback that’s hot. Simpson is doing a really great job of managing the offense and being very productive. So we’ve got to do a good job again on those early downs, trying to get them behind the sticks to force the third down and longs and be efficient and the best we can.”
Willie Martinez Updates on Jermod McCoy
“Yeah, I mean, again, that’s not a hard question to ask. Mod is the same dude that he is when he walked in this, when he came in on campus, he works every day. He’s preparing every day to play. And he’s on course to whatever that is. He’s engaged every single day in our meetings. There’s nothing really different other than him not playing on game day. He’s doing a great job. He’s obviously grown a lot from a standpoint in our package, knowing our defense. He’s involved each and every day, whether it’s Ty Redmond, whether it’s any one of those young guys or even Colton, who’s in his first year. So he’s doing well.”
De'Rail Sims on His Running Backs Patience
“Yeah, that’s one of those deals we constantly talk about. I think they’ve gotten better as the season went along because early on you could see them kind of rushing a couple of things and out running their blocks a little bit, but as the season went along, they’ve gotten really good and better at it. Still gotta continue to work on that. That’s just as a running back, naturally, sometimes you want to outrun your blocks. You got to understand that you’ve got to slow it down at times to allow things to be able to set up. And our job is to bring the linebackers and defensive linemen to the offensive linemen. So they’ve done a better job of that in the second half of the season so far. So we just got to keep it going.”
