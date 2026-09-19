How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs Kennesaw State

Week 3 of the college football season is upon us, and the Tennessee Vols enter another game against a nonconference opponent. Tennessee will face off against the Kennesaw State Owls for the first night game in Neyland Stadium this season.

Though the Vols are the clear favorites in the game, they still have to take care of business. College football is an unpredictable sport, and Tennessee does not want to be the next team to fall victim to an “inferior” opponent.

This game might not be the biggest matchup of the season for the Vols, but it still has an important purpose. This serves as the last nonconference game of the season and will be the last chance for the team to fix any issues before they welcome the top-ranked team in the country, the Texas Longhorns.

Something to Watch for in the Game

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee has been dominating their opponents in most statistical categories for two weeks, but there has been one area where the team has faltered. That weakness has been penalties.

Despite easily winning their two previous games, the Vols have been crushed by penalties in both games. If the team wants to hit their ceiling and be a legitimate threat in the SEC, then they need to clean up their sloppy play.

Penalties have not come back to bite them yet, but once conference games start self-inflicted wounds could be the difference in winning and losing. With not much margin for error in one of the premier conferences of the sport, each play matters significantly.

Against Kennesaw state is the perfect chance to correct this trend and get back on the right foot. The Vols will need a crisp game to truly be happy with the outcome Saturday night.

How to Watch the Tennessee Vols Take on the Kennesaw State Owls

• Game Day: Saturday, Sep 19, 2026

• Game Location: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

• Game Time: 7:45 PM EDT

• TV: SEC Network

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates

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