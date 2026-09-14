Daune Morris Speaks Ahead of Tennessee vs. Kennesaw State

Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris spoke to the media on Monday after the Vols' big win vs. Georgia Tech and in preparation for a Week 3 matchup against Kennesaw State. Morris had 10 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown in an impressive game from the sophomore against the Yellow Jackets. He will look to continue to build on his role in the offense after this strong showing.

Here is what he had to say ahead of the game against the Owls.

On What It Feels Like To Be In Such a Great Running Back Room

“Um, honestly, it's amazing. Like, you got an opportunity to have a great room how we have and then to be able to learn from each other each and every game or each and every week and being able to push each other how we actually do during practice and throughout the week. It's just it's a great feeling being able to have actual brothers in a running back room.”

On His Touchdown Run

“Uh shoot. We huddled up. Coach Heup said we scoring. We went out, DaSaahn Brame inserted. I seen the hole and I took it. So you know just being able to get my feet on the ground and just show my speed.”

On DaSaahn Brame Opening Up Holes

“I mean you know like um like I said during practice like throughout the week those guys actually put in the work and the effort like during the week so we know it's going to be there and we know it'll hit how we wanted to but just being able to [clears throat] focus in on the small details like with the tight ends and the O line being able to like do their job the right way and you know do it at 110% it just helps the running back and helps us with our vision and our eyes and being able to hit the holes.”

On DaSaahn Brame’s Physicality

“Um, DaSaahn’s different. Like he's a he can run routes, but he also is a he's a like he can block as well, too. So, just being able to have of that type of different versatility at tight end. With him, it's just it opens up and creates a different type of run game for us.”

On Where He Thinks He Improved the Most Since Last Season

“Um, honestly, I think my biggest step was mentally, um, preparing and being ready for when the moment come and just being patient and allowing everything to come to me and not forcing it. Um, being able to sit back within a year and then taking a big leap like learning and understanding of the how we run it, how our scheme is like that. It changed the way I can actually play and being able to play as fast as I can.”

On the Mental Adjustment of the Rushing Attack Being a Committee Effort

“Um, you know, just being patient, like being patient, just waiting your turn. Like everything ain't going to come at once, but you know, like I said, being able to put the work in at practice and being able to understand and just going out and grinding and actually working. It kind of slows everything down and it slows the game down for you.”

On How Much It Helps That Faizon Brandon Can Affect the Game With His Legs

“You know, being that's a good one. But being with Faizon, um he's good with his legs. So, you know, being able to run and pull like him being able to get outside or him just being able to run the ball like they got to some teams may have to spot him. So, you know, it kind of helped us as well being able to run the ball.”

On the Pride He Had in the Running Back Group

“Um really just showing how physical we are and how we can actually go out and execute and do our job and play four quarters.”

On How the Offense Can Overcome the Ethan Davis Injury

“I mean, I know Ethan's injury is something that we don't want, but you know, um I feel like we still got great a great group of tight ends that's still here and guys that's going to step up and that have the opportunity to step up. So, I feel like as long as we just continue to focus on our goals and just things that we know we need to get together just from last week and just going into this week, then I feel like it shouldn't be a very much of a big drop off.”

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