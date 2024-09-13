How To Watch: Tennessee Vs Kent State
The Tennessee Volunteers are now entering their third game of the College Football Season as they take on Kent State following a great showcase in week one against Chattanooga and week two against NC State.
Tennessee has outscored their opponents 120-13 in the past two games following a 69-3 victory over Chattanooga inside Neyland Stadium and a 51-10 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina’s Bank of America Stadium against the Wolfpack of NC State.
Kent State hasn’t been on the winning side of a game yet this season following a 55-24 loss at Pitt and a 23-17 loss against ST Francis PA at home.
Tennessee will once again be led by freshman Nico Iamaleava who is coming off back-to-back Freshman of the Week awards in the SEC as he has even been labeled as a Heisman award candidate by many media outlets. Iamaleava had a few moments in the last game that didn’t go so well including two interceptions. However, the good outweighed the bad as he finished the day with two passing touchdowns (Holden Staes and Miles Kitselman) and one rushing score.
On the other side, Kent State will rely heavily once again on Devin Kargman. Kargman hasn’t been great to start the season posting a 3:2 touchdown:interception ratio. The worst thing about his stat line would be the QBR he has which is 19.5. That would make for the 126th best in the FBS. The best thing Kargman has done is get the ball to leading wide receiver Luke Floriea who has 12 receptions and 196 yards in the season. He also makes up for two of the touchdowns that Kent State has produced this season.
Another edge Tennessee has entering this game is the rushing game that Kent State has struggled with heavily.Kent State has a total of 109 yards on the ground which is very bad. Star running back Dylan Sampson for Tennessee had more than that in both games alone.
A big story in this game for the No. 7 Vols is the defense that they have produced. They have yet to give up a touchdown this season and have been one of the hottest teams in the country thanks to great play style and coach Tim Banks.
Below are all of the viewing details and important information for this contest as Tennessee looks to win its last September home game.
How to Watch Kent State vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, September 14th, 2024
- Game Time: 7:45 PM
- Spread: -49 Tennessee, O/U 62.5
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: 99.0% Tennessee, 1.0% Kent State
- Tennessee Player To Watch: (CB) Rickey Gibson
- Kent State Player To Watch: (WR) Luke Floriea
- Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Watch: SEC Network
- Game Updates: Volunteer Country (SI)
- Tennessee Record: 2-0
- Kent State: 0-2
