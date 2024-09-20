Volunteer Country

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) chat on the sidelines during a game between Tennessee and Kent State at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) chat on the sidelines during a game between Tennessee and Kent State at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are playing in arguably the biggest game of the entire weekend this week as the program will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to face off against the Sooners. This will be head coach Josh Heupel's first time back to Norman since his time on staff there and his Volunteers are looking to stay hot this season in their first conference game of the season.

This is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel's first return to Norman since his coaching days with the program. He also played quarterback for the Sooners and helped lead them to a national title. So while the Sooners are brand new to the SEC, ther is already a lot of history between these two teams.

How to Watch Tennessee vs Oklahoma:

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 19th, 2024.
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ABC
The SEC introduced a new rule this season where teams are required to submit an undiclosed injury report ahead of every single conference game by Wednesday. The injury reports can be updated throughout the week as well. Tennessee and Oklahoma both submitted theirs, and here is what they are looking like:

Tennessee vs Oklahoma Injury Report:

Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB, Out
- John Slaughter, DB, Out
- Shamurad Umarov, OL, Out
- Lance Heard, OL, Questionable
- William Wright, DB, Probable
- Ben Bolton, LB, Probable
- William Satterwhite, OL, Probable

Oklahoma:
- Jayden Gibson, WR, Out
- Jalil Farooq, WR, Out
- Gentry Williams, DB, Out
- Geirean Hatchett, OL, Out
- Desan McCullough, LB, Doubtful
- Kade McIntyre, DB, Questionable
- Branson Hickman, OL, Questionable
- Jake Taylor, OL, Questionable
- Nic Anderson, WR, Probable
- Andrel Anthony, WR, Probable
- Kendrel Dolby, DB, Probable
- Troy Everett, OL, Probable

