How to Watch Tennessee vs UTC
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to kick off the 2024 college football season against the UT-Chattanooga Mocs inside of Neyland Stadium Saturday afternoon. The 12:45 PM kickoff marks the fourth season under head coach Josh Heupel and with a new quarterback at the helm in the form of Nico Iamaleava with ample anticpation.
The Vols are set to host UTC, and here's everything you need to know about how to watch.
How to Watch Tennessee vs UTC
- Gameday: Saturday, August 31st, 2024.
- Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV: The SEC Network
- Location: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee
- Live stream on FuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tennessee vs UTC Betting Line
The Vols open the season with UT-Chattanooga, and as you'd imagine, they are MASSIVE favorites in Vegas. According to FanDuel, the line is currently set at Tennessee (-41.5) points with a total set at 56.5 points.
Draftkings has yet to put a number on the game, though they already favor Tennessee by 4.5 vs NC State in Game 2 of the 2024 season.
ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.