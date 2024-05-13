Jaylen Wright To Wear New Number With Miami Dolphins
Former Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright will don a new number with the Miami Dolphins.
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright helped revive a potent rushing attack for the Vols over the past few years. He logged 1,013 rushing yards and four touchdowns on a staggering 7.4 yards per carry, earning second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.
Wright donned three numbers in three seasons at the University of Tennessee, finishing his career with the No. 0. He will once again begin a new football season with a new number; after being selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 120 overall pick, Wright participated in rookie minicamps while wearing the No. 25.
Miami has arguably the fastest offense in the NFL, showcasing an array of speed from the wide receiver positions, the running back room, and even their offensive line, which routinely gets out into open space and blocks second-level defenders. Wright officially ran a 4.38-second forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine, showcasing his extensive speed that helped him break off long runs during his tenure with the Vols.
