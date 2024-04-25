Jaylen Wright Gets Buzz Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright received praise from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright continues to be a big riser in the leadup to this year's NFL Draft. He's been on an upward trend since performing at the 2024 NFL Combine, continued his athletic showcase at his pro day, and had productive workouts with teams.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had been high on Wright throughout the predraft process and continued to praise him during his final rankings. Kiper was one of the first analysts to begin putting Wright's name on par with other top running backs in the class, and he continued that message by ranking Wright as his No. 2 overall running back in the class.
"Wright is my second-ranked running back," Kiper explained. "I projected only one back (Texas’) in the first two rounds of my latest mock draft, just based on the value of the position. I see Wright being picked early in Round 3 and making an impact as a rookie."
