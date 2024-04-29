Joe Milton III Dismisses Position Change Theories
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III was selected No. 193 overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.
Former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III was selected by the New England Patriots on day three of the 2024 NFL Draft. During his final season on Rocky Top, he threw for 2,813 yards and 27 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Milton went 11-5 through his fifteen starts at the University of Tennessee.
Milton measures 6 feet 5 inches and weighs 245 pounds, and he has tons of physical talent. New England drafted North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall to be their franchise quarterback of the future; some have speculated that Milton could switch positions to tight end during his time at the professional level. During an introductory media availability, one reporter asked him about it, and Milton refuted the thought.
"You're the first person I've actually heard that from, to be real with you, but that'll never happen," Milton explained. It seems he's set on carving out a future at the quarterback position in the NFL.
