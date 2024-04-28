Jacob Warren Inks UDFA Deal With New England Patriots
Former Tennessee Volunteers tight end Jacob Warren signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the New England Patriots.
Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren was one of the most important players on the 2023 squad. He played six years for the Vols, and the Knoxville native logged 33 starts throughout his final three seasons at Tennessee. Warren started all thirteen games for Tennessee this season and posted the most productive season of his career.
Warren tallied 16 receptions for 191 yards and four touchdowns while making important blocks throughout the season. He didn't get selected in the 2024 NFL Draft but opted to sign an undrafted free-agent deal with the New England Patriots.
The Patriots selected Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III with the No. 193 overall pick in the sixth round. The two teammates will reunite in New England after spending three seasons together at the University of Tennessee. They will play under head coach Jerod Mayo, a standout linebacker during his playing career at Tennessee before starring for the Patriots in the NFL ranks.
