BREAKING: New England Patriots Draft Joe Milton III
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III has been selected by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Tennessee Volunteers didn't select a prospect on the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they had two players come off the board on the third day of the draft: the Miami Dolphins selected running back Jaylen Wright in the fourth round, and the New England Patriots took quarterback Joe Milton III at No. 193.
New England took North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick, appointing him as their future franchise signal caller. As we've seen, though, quarterback is the most important position in the sport, and the Patriots know that better than anyone.
Milton started twelve games for Tennessee in 2023, leading them to an 8-4 record in those appearances. He threw for 2,813 yards and accounted for 27 total touchdowns with just five interceptions. He's the second quarterback to play for head coach Josh Heupel at the University of Tennessee, and he's the second quarterback drafted under Heupel at the University of Tennessee.
