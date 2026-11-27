Former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III had a great Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, helping lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 39-38 comeback win. Milton completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns. He added three carries for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia signed Milton from the Cowboys practice squad on Oct. 16, and he was named the starter on Nov. 4. Jalen Hurts had been placed on injured reserve, and Tanner McKee got the first opportunity at the job.

Milton and the Eagles were down by a good measure throughout. His first touchdown came in the second quarter, a 50-yard pass to DeVonta Smith that cut the deficit to 21-10.

Nov 26, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas led 31-10 in the third quarter before Philadelphia began its march back. Milton led the charge, starting with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Smith. Smith had a big day as Milton's favorite target, finishing with 11 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Milton said the message on the sideline never changed. The Eagles fought until the mission was complete.

"Everybody just kept saying, like, 'We good. We good. We gonna keep going.' And as a quarterback, that's what you love to hear, especially when you the new guy on the team, and you got a whole bunch of guys that you're not so much familiar with, and these guys don't quit, man," Milton said in the postgame press conference.

Eagles QB Joe Milton emotional after biggest comeback in NFL History on Thanksgiving and says he loves Birds



“Guys never quit” pic.twitter.com/evUt65erGq — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) November 27, 2026

All three phases contributed to the comeback, including a blocked punt by Ty Robinson that Kenny Moore II returned for a touchdown.

Once the Eagles got rolling, you could feel the game start to turn. Milton was making throws with confidence, and even though Dallas answered with a Dak Prescott touchdown after the blocked punt return, Milton and the Eagles would not give in.

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Milton then took matters into his own hands with a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to pull the Eagles within eight points, after a failed two-point conversion. His last score was a 24-yard touchdown pass to Makai Lemon, but another two-point try failed.

Nov 26, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton (14) runs in for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a defensive stop that ended with a Robinson sack of Prescott, Milton moved the Eagles far enough for Jake Elliott to nail a 60-yard field goal and complete the 39-38 win.

After the game, Tom Rinaldi of Fox Sports interviewed Milton as he was about to dig into his turkey leg. Rinaldi pointed out that earlier in the week, Milton said the hair stood up on the back of his neck just thinking about playing in this game, and asked what he thought after that performance.

"It was a team effort. It was great," Milton said. "It was a Thanksgiving game, my first one, especially starting, but I'm here with my new family. That's what it's all about, and I love these guys to death."

The win was the largest Thanksgiving comeback in NFL history. For Milton, it seemed destined to happen, and given the circumstances, the result was probably even sweeter against the team that let him go.

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