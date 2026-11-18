Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo has released a new 2027 mock NFL draft after week 10 of the college football season, and one Tennessee star has been projected in the top 10.

Tennessee Star Projected to Go in Top 10 of NFL Draft

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) and Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Draft On SI now has Xavier Gilliam going at ninth in the draft to the Houston Texans.

Gilliam has gone from a player who was barely on the NFL’s radar going into the season when he transferred from Penn State to now being a projected top-10 pick in the NFL Draft. Gilliam moves up four spots from Melo’s mock draft from last week, when he had the Tennessee star going at 13th.

If he were to go to Houston, it would be a great fit for him, putting him alongside one of the best pass rushers in the NFL: Will Anderson.

This season, the defensive tackle has totaled 26 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles in his first season with the Volunteers.

The mock draft also has former Tennessee Volunteer turned Kentucky star Lance Heard going in the first round at pick 28; ironically, for the Tennessee Titans.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball as Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Vic Singleton (21) attempts a tackle during the first half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee is set to take on a difficult opponent on Saturday in LSU. The Tigers are led by head coach Lane Kiffin, who makes his return to Knoxville for just the second time as a head coach.

Kiffin, who has made some interesting comments ahead of the matchup, has his Tigers currently sitting at 6-4. Unfortunately for him, they lost a nail-biter to Texas last weekend, 22-21.

Former Tennessee Volunteer Jordan Ross is also set to return to Neyland. The former five-star transferred this past offseason despite showing promise for his future at Tennessee.

The Tigers are basically out of the playoff race at this point, but can still spoil Tennessee’s season. The Volunteers will look to hold off the Tigers’ attempt to do this on Saturday.

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