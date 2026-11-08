Kickoff Time Has Been Set For Tennessee Volunteers vs Texas A&M Aggies

Tennessee football has its kickoff time for next weekend’s trip to College Station. The Volunteers will face Texas A&M at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Kyle Field. ESPN will televise the game, which kicks off at 2 p.m. local time.

The Vols improved to 7–2 overall and 4–2 in SEC play with Saturday’s 34–6 win over Kentucky at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is tied with Texas for fourth in the conference. Georgia leads the SEC at 6–1, while Alabama and Kentucky are tied for second at 5–2. Tennessee has three conference games left, with a home game against LSU and a trip to Vanderbilt following the Texas A&M matchup.

Texas A&M is 4–5 overall and 1–5 in the SEC after a 17–9 loss at South Carolina. The Aggies led 9–7 entering the fourth quarter but gave up the final 10 points. Four of their five losses have come on the road, and they are 4–1 at Kyle Field. Tennessee will be making its first trip there since 2016. The Vols lead the all-time series 3–2 and won the most recent meeting, 20–13, in Knoxville in 2023.

game time is set. see you there.



at Texas A&M

🗓️ November 14

⌚ 3:00pm ET

📺 ESPN

📍 College Station, TX pic.twitter.com/OM4yeIwOea — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 8, 2026

Arion Carter welcomes another SEC test

Tennessee’s defense forced three turnovers and held Kentucky to two field goals. Senior linebacker Arion Carter led the Vols with 13 tackles, including four for loss, and two sacks. After the game, he was asked about facing another challenge in Texas A&M after Tennessee had held Alabama to 10 points and Kentucky to six.

“Yeah, you know, we love that,” Carter said. “Especially going against great competition week to week. That’s why you playing in the SEC, honestly. And just going against a great high-performance offense and a great quarterback going up next week, I mean, you got to be on your game.”

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The Aggies went without a touchdown at South Carolina, but quarterback Marcel Reed threw for a season-high 251 yards. Running back Rueben Owens II added a season-high 137 rushing yards and broke two runs of at least 40 yards. That gives Tennessee two threats to account for after a game in which its defense repeatedly ended Kentucky drives before they reached the end zone.

Carter also pointed to what Tennessee can control as it takes that defense back on the road.

“We just trying to keep a steady pace and not beat ourselves,” Carter said.

The final stretch is here, and the Vols control their destiny for a playoff berth. The SEC championship game is still in play as well. Josh Heupel and staff just have to keep the team focused one test at a time.

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